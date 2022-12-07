Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.

On the surface, the star-crossed lovers appear to check all the boxes of the YA couple formula; they started off on the wrong foot, had a "will they won't they" period as their feelings grew, then declared their love with a kiss during an end-of-the-world scenario. Despite falling into some classic tropes, Avatrice is far from a cliché couple. Warrior Nun does away with toxic pretty boys and cookie-cutter leading ladies in favor of a pair whose multidimensional personalities were meant for more than just romance.

This kind of relationship is long overdue for the genre. Not only should the show be renewed, but shows with similar premises should follow in its footsteps. The creative forces behind Warrior Nun proved they're unafraid to trust their audiences' capacity to embrace the story they want to tell by having Ava and Beatrice to be their own characters instead of two halves a whole. By believing that viewers could invest in them as individuals before turning them into a couple, the writers were able to develop an understated love story that feels far more natural than the genre-typical vapid romances that cash in on melodramatic love triangles.

Both Ava and Beatrice Are Able to Grow in Each Other's Presence

At the start of Season 2, viewers learn that Ava and Beatrice relocated to Switzerland to lie low while they find a way to fight back against Adriel (William Miller), who has amassed a cult following. Visual cues show that the two have grown closer during this time. Ava is more physically affectionate to Beatrice, and Beatrice's expressions make it clear that she's grown a soft spot for Ava in spite of the antics that used to visibly annoy her. Between the time jump and the subtle scene setting, this opening interaction subtly showcases how their dynamic evolved over the past few months. The passage makes this progression feel more believable than the kinds of onscreen romances that try to convince viewers two characters are head-over-heels after knowing each other for a couple of days.

Both women also evolved on personal levels at this time. During those months, Ava began living an average able-bodied life for the first time, and Beatrice left her life in a religious institution behind for the first time since beginning Catholic school. As a result, Ava's become aware of what the world outside her own experience is like, and Beatrice has started to let her hair down— literally and figuratively. Interestingly, despite being in the same scenario, the duo learned inverse lessons. By biding her time as a regular person instead going after Adriel, Ava learns she's a small part of a big world. Beatrice, on the other hand, becomes more well-rounded by exploring her individuality instead of devoting all her time to the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

The pair helped each other learn those lessons (this resurfaces in major ways later in the season). Beatrice reminded Ava about focusing on the customers when she got too caught up in chatting, and Ava took Beatrice out for her first night of drinking and partying. During the latter scene, the two dance together and Beatrice looks happier than ever. In similar shows, this would likely be a moment where a drunken romantic gesture is made, but Warrior Nun doesn't throw Beatrice's cautious and reserved nature out the window just because alcohol is present, reinforcing the fact that nuanced characterization trumps tropes in this series. Granted, a few tropes do come in subsequent episodes, like Ava and Beatrice both showing jealousy when they believe the other is being flirted with, but these moments progress their character development instead of being lazily thrown onscreen for the sake of it.

Following their moments of jealousy, both characters quietly pine after each other as their bond grows stronger. For the majority of the season, this isn't verbally addressed— and it doesn't need to be. From jealous looks to fierce protectiveness of one another, it's clear that their feelings are naturally transitioning from crushes to something deeper. Between the knowledge that they could easily die and the fact that they're facing an apocalypse, it feels both tonally appropriate and in character that their connection remains largely unspoken. Instead, it's shown through their actions.

Season 2 Shows Ava and Beatrice Are Better Together

Toward the end of the season, Ava and Beatrice reverse their original roles for each other. When Ava could've sacrificed herself to kill Adriel, Beatrice puts her sense of collectivism aside to save Ava at the expense of everyone else. Beatrice has become more like Ava in Season 1, who angrily expressed how unfair it was that she would have to give up her life to save the world. This time, Beatrice is valuing Ava's life over the greater good instead.

In the finale, when Ava ultimately does give up her life to stop Adriel, she echoes Beatrice in Season 1 by saying that she's willing to make that sacrifice now that she's realized everything isn't about herself. Although her sacrifice is for humanity as a whole, there's no denying that it's also so that Beatrice can live her life the way she sees fit, free of her duties to the OCS. This was Ava's wish for herself in Season 1 when she first received the halo.

The most compelling part of their relationship is the ways they've affected each other, as opposed to other relationships that are incidental to the story's key themes and plot. In order to pull off this touching love story, it was crucial to establish them as individuals before showing viewers how their love for each other changed them both for the better over time. By the finale, they both understand the value of collectivism and individualism, making them well-rounded characters the audience wants to root for. Hopefully, there will soon be news of a third season that will bring fans and Avatrice a happy reunion.