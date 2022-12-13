There have been so many amazing seasons of television on Netflix this year. However, in a tale as old as time, quality doesn’t guarantee a renewal from this picky streamer. There have been more than a few wonderful shows that have received the dreaded ax this year and too many of them were never given a chance to thrive. The latest example of this is Warrior Nun, as the popular comic adaptation has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons.

The news came via Warrior Nun’s showrunner Simon Barry. He wrote on his Twitter page, “I’ve just found out that Netflix will not be renewing Warrior Nun - my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.” This heartfelt post is sure to make a lot of fans emotional as it’s because of them, not Netflix, that helped grow a loving fan base and appreciation for this amazing action series. It was sadly obvious from the start that getting Warrior Nun renewed was going to be a losing battle. In typical Netflix fashion, they barely marketed the show and dropped Season 2 in early November. This was after a crowded October slate and before Wednesday Addams would take over the world that month.

In its two seasons, Warrior Nun was the definition of awesome. The series was based on the graphic novel Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn and followed a young woman named Ava after she was resurrected by the Order of the Cruciform Sword, who were a group of demon hunters that fought alongside the “Warrior Nun”. Ava became the new Halo bearer and Warrior Nun-in-training after she came back from the dead. On its surface that sounds ridiculous, but it had everything you would want in a series. It had spectacular fight sequences, a rich character driven story, brilliant direction, a pitch perfect cast, and a fascinating religion-soaked mythology that was mined to perfection. Season 2 in particular was truly epic with the Warrior Nun taking on the evil Adriel and his army.

Warrior Nun was simply one of the best shows on Netflix. It belongs in the same conversation with shows like The Crown, Midnight Mass and Umbrella Academy. It also stands toe-to-toe was Stranger Things in terms of its meaty character arcs, satisfying twists and turns, and expensive lore. Whether it was the blossoming romance between Ava and Beatrice, Lilith’s sinister Season 2 turn, or the deep exploration of both the worst and best parts of organized religion, this series was one of a kind. Even though it’s disheartening that Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, they can never take away two seasons of some of the best television around. That is unless they decide to pull an HBO Max, but the less thought about that the better.

Barry has been a champion of this series ever since it aired in 2020, and it's been great seeing his love for Warrior Nun as well as its passionate fan base over that time span. Thankfully Season 2 didn’t leave on a huge cliffhanger like the first season, with most of the story wrapping up nicely, but it’s hard not to think about what would have happened if Netflix gave Warrior Nun even half the marketing budget of hits like Wednesday.

Warrior Nun’s two seasons can be streamed on Netflix now and, even though the show is officially canceled, it’s still worth the watch if you haven’t seen it. The trailer for Season 2 can be viewed down below.