Netflix's Warrior Nun is a fantasy action-adventure series based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, created by Ben Dunn. Executive producer and series showrunner Simon Barry (Van Helsing, Bad Blood) brings the source material to life in a delightfully action-packed show anchored by the performance of the titular Warrior Nun herself, Alba Baptista. The first season of Warrior Nun was released on July 2, 2020, and became a worldwide sensation and sat at the top of Netflix's top ten list for weeks. After a month, Netflix renewed the show for Season 2 on August 19, 2020. The second season dropped on November 10, 2022. Season 2 significantly broadens the show's scope as audiences follow Ava (Alba Baptista) and her fellow sisters fighting for their lives. Meanwhile, after Adriel tricked them into releasing him from a prison beneath the Vatican, the Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS) tries to repair its broken faction.

If you want to learn more about your favorite badass nuns and the talented cast behind them, read more about Warrior Nun's characters and cast below.

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

When a sister hides the Halo artifact by embedding it into Ava's corpse, she accidentally gives her a new lease on life. After being a quadriplegic for twelve years and suffering in an abusive orphanage, Ava wants to explore the world around her and enjoy her newfound freedom. Unfortunately, being resurrected isn't all that it's cracked up to be because her new powers and the hordes of Tarasks trying to hunt her down often get in the way of her living a normal life.

The star of the series, Alba Baptista, takes the role in stride playing Ava as the fish out of water destined for something greater than she could ever imagine. Beyond Warrior Nun, Baptista has starred in the critically-acclaimed Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside Leslie Manville (The Crown) and Lucas Bravo (Emily In Paris). She will next star in Jimmy Warden's Borderline opposite Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Eric Dane (Euphoria).

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

With her boundless compassion and kindness, it's impossible not to fall in love with sweet Sister Beatrice. She's everything a warrior nun should be and more. A wise ally and friend to Ava, the two grow closer throughout the series and eventually develop feelings for one another while hiding in a small town in Switzerland. It's hard not to see what Ava sees in Beatrice, as she is highly educated and fierce in combat, having mastered Wushu, Ninjitsu, and Aikido.

Kristina Tonteri-Young imbues Beatrice with an elegant air that's quite possibly informed by her past as a former ballerina at The Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow. Warrior Nun served as Tonteri-Young's onscreen debut, and since then, she has starred in Lionsgate's A Gift From Bob, Netflix's Outside the Wire alongside Anthony Mackie, and Dancing Through the Shadow.

Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary

A certifiable badass, Shotgun Mary is incredibly loyal to the cause but not necessarily devout. After surviving a family tragedy, Mary grew up in a Catholic school. When she was older, she found OCS, her true family. Mary has a soft spot for Ava and is usually first in line to protect her. Apart from Warrior Nun, Toya Turner has primarily starred in indie films until she scored roles on NBC's Chicago Fire and Netflix's Easy. Turner also stars as Gabrielle in the final season of NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam.

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lillith

Sister Lillith is tenacious and will stop at nothing to get what she wants. She is prideful and once was incredibly loyal to the duplicitous Father Vincent. After surviving a deadly Tarask attack and living to tell the tale, Lillith hunts down Father Vincent, eager to enact her vengeance. But there's more to Lillith's brush with death than what meets the eye, and as Season 2 progresses, all answers seem to lie with Adriel. Playing one of the most fascinating characters on the show, Sister Lillith has been Lorena Andrea's breakout role. Andrea will next star as Perla in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Related:We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camilla

Like Ava, we first met Sister Camilla as a Warrior Sister finding her footing in the OCS. Her sweet disposition and penchant for singing Frank Ocean songs have endeared her to audiences worldwide. And though she may initially seem harmless, Sister Camilla is a formidable hacker and strategist. Throughout Season 2, Sister Camilla contends with an unwanted telepathic connection between her and Adriel and schemes to figure out a way to beat him at his game. Olivia Delcán previously starred in the Spanish films Isla Bonita and Los Inocentes. Delcán also starred as Bambi in the Spanish prison drama Vis a vis alongside Alba Flores (Nairobi in Money Heist).

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Originally an ally to Ava and a seemingly wholesome presence in the lives of everyone, Father Vincent was conspiring with Adriel all along. But as he does Adriel's bidding by creating fake miracles with tech and indoctrinating people into Adriel's cult, Father Vincent grows disillusioned with Adriel's cause.

Tristán Ulloa has several acting and directing credits to his name. Ulloa is one of the few to have ever been nominated as a performer, writer, and director at the Goya Awards (for his movies Lucía y el sexo and Pudor). He has also starred in action movies like Terminator: Dark Fate and appeared in an episode of Netflix's Narcos.

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

A brilliant and cunning scientist, Dr. Jillian Salvius will stop at nothing to achieve her ends. Salvius is obsessed with tracking down her missing son, who vanished into Adriel's realm through the quantum portal she created, The Arc. Salvius is willing to morally compromise herself and manipulate others to get closer to finding her son again.

An internationally acclaimed actress, Thekla Reuten was introduced to the world stage when her film Twin Sisters was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Since then, she's starred in Martin McDonagh's In Bruges alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and in Red Sparrow opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

Sylvia DeFanti as Mother Superion

After the events of Season 1, Mother Superion has changed her tune about Ava and accepted her, having been a Halo-Bearer once herself. Mother Superion is responsible for training all the Warrior Sisters and the Warrior Nun. It's Mother Superion who really runs the OCS, as evidenced by her no-nonsense attitude. Sylvia DeFanti's first series regular role was on Italy's longest-running television series, the incredibly popular Incantesimo. Years later, she starred in Netflix's Medici before scoring her role in Warrior Nun.

William Miller as Adriel

Having tricked the OCS with his agenda, Adriel is openly stirring chaos in Season 2. We find Adriel, aided by Father Vincent, gaining a following and starting a cult that worships him and his philosophies. He wants to conquer the world with fear and an iron fist, but he finds a formidable foe in Ava as she seeks to undermine his plans for world domination. William Miller is known for his roles in the sci-fi series The 100 and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote alongside Adam Driver.

Andrea Tivadar as Reya

The divine ruler of the realm that Adriel escaped thousands of years ago. Reya is a supernatural being who was once Adriel's master, but she banished Adriel after he rebelled against her rule. Ava meets Reya when she puts on the Crown of Thorns and finds herself transported to Reya's realm. Reya is wise, yet her motives are mysterious. Andrea Tivadar plays Reya with ethereal elegance that leaves the audience wanting more. She previously starred in Killing Eve and Netflix's If Only.

​​​​​​​Apart from these actors, Joaquim De Almeida (Queen of the South) also recurs as Cardinal Duretti, while Season 2 newcomers Meena Rayann (Game of Thrones) and Jack Mularkey (Vikings: Valhalla) star as Sister Yasmine and Miguel respectively.