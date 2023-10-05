The Big Picture Warrior Nun fans launched a successful campaign to save the show, leading to its resurrection for a feature film trilogy.

Showrunner Simon Barry will not be involved in the trilogy, raising questions about the creative vision for season 3 and beyond.

The trilogy is expected to continue where season 2 left off, with executive producer Dean English involved in shaping the future of the series.

For audiences that get caught up in the creative genius of television, it is usually a difficult moment when a beloved show gets axed. For fans of Warrior Nun, that was the heart-wrenching reality when Netflix decided to cancel the fantasy series after two seasons in December 2022. However, what followed in the aftermath of that announcement was the mother of all campaigns - of sorts - to save the beloved series. Spearheaded by show creator and showrunner Simon Barry, the months-long campaign cumulated in the series being resurrected, with Barry tweeting at the time: “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!"

As Barry had promised, further details began to emanate with executive producer, Dean English confirming a feature film trilogy return. However, in a move that would come as a surprise to many, the series' showrunner Barry has revealed he would not involved in the resurrected trilogy. Writing in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Barry revealed, Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc. FYI - I have no idea what’s being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am with you." Now, given the effort invested into resurrecting the show, Barry's noninvolvement seems slightly shocking.

Based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun made some changes from the comics which some might argue were for the best. However, given Barry's absence moving forward, it remains to be seen if the trilogy will follow the showrunner's creative vision for season 3. Barry is not the only member of the creative team for the series who is confirmed to not return. Amy Berg, a writer and consulting producer for the series, quoted Barry's original post saying, "I’m similarly not involved. #WarriorNun." These developments lead one to assume that the feature trilogy might have an entirely new creative hub.

What Will the Trilogy Look Like?

When we last saw the Halo Bearer and the sisters of the OCS, Ava (Alba Baptista) in a bid to heal Reya's dimension had to go through the Ark. The Halo Bearer and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) had entered into a romantic relationship that was well received by large swaths of the show's audience, and Lilith (Lorena Andrea) warned of a holy war on the horizon. It is expected that the trilogy would pick up from where season 2 ended, but in what fashion remains to be seen. With Barry departing, it is comforting that English will be part of those charting the course for the OCS going forward.

Check out the trailer for the season 2 below: