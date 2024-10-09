It was an exciting time when Ben Dunn's comic, Warrior Nun, received the adaptation treatment from the streaming giant, Netflix. After a two-season run which featured heavy LGBTQ+ representation, the series was abruptly canceled by Netflix. However, thanks to an intense and passionate campaign by fans and series showrunner Simon Barry, Warrior Nun experienced a resurrection with an announcement in August 2023 confirming a movie trilogy. Now, after a year of silence, Warrior Nun executive producer Dean English has offered an update on the series' planned movie trilogy.

To break the year-long silence on the state of production, English shared a letter on the fan-run OCS Newsletter, detailing the state of affairs. Highlighting how, over the years, adapting the source material has proven difficult, English's letter apologized to fans for how tumultuous the process has been. The executive producer also revealed that the franchise is facing yet another hurdle with the state of affairs at Productivity Media Inc., the production company involved with the new movie trilogy. English's letter reads:

In light of all the recent drama surrounding William Santor's suspension at PMI and its effect on the future of Warrior Nun, I wanted to reach out and say a few words. I have been working on Warrior Nun for over ten years now - and despite all the usual ups and downs that will always affect the movie industry - it has been my experience that this is the one project that keeps on going no matter how many hurdles it encounters. Instead - each time things seem hopeless - it keeps coming back in new iterations - always better, more relevant, and more sophisticated than the last version - showing us how badly these stories need telling. The Warrior Nun family started with just two people. Amazingly, it has grown to millions of people worldwide. To all of you so deeply invested in this universe, I need to apologise for some of the things that have happened over the last few years. So much of this has been due to nonsense behind the scenes - things I am not at liberty to share with you - but I know there have been a lot of hurt feelings and expectations that feel cast aside. Most of you may not know (and perhaps not care) - but I share many of these hurt feelings. Dreams come crashing down - and the suspension of this person we trusted has been a significant blow. But when I look back at Warrior Nun as a ten-year event, I realise that neither Netflix nor any other company - not even Avatrice [fan name for the show's romantic pairing Ava and Beatrice] - are the beginning or the end. They are one incredible story we have loved to tell in this world. But while we may or may not be able to continue on their specific journey, there are many similar stories this universe has to offer. There have been some really dark moments along the way - but I have always had faith to keep pushing ahead. There is always something deep down that demands we keep going! I hope you will come to feel that same hope I do. I look forward to reconnecting with you all for the next step of this journey.

Based on Dunn's comic book, Warrior Nun Areala, Warrior Nun follows the story of Ava (Alba Baptista) who’s being trained by The Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS) to be the next Warrior Nun. Ava is selected after a magical Halo resurrects her, and she is tasked with leading The OCS' charge against the dreaded fallen angel Adriel. Warrior Nun's most distinct quality was its ability to merge an ancient battle between celestial forces, epic battles, divine prophecies and premonitions with a relatable journey of self-discovery. Besides Ava as the primary character, Warrior Nun also starred Lorena Andrea (Sister Lillith), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), William Miller (Adriel), and Tristan Ulloa (Father Vincent) among others.

A New Direction For 'Warrior Nun' - Eventually

The fight to bring back Warrior Nun was led by its series showrunner Barry and an avalanche of passionate fans. However, despite being on the frontline to see the franchise return, Barry confirmed in October 2023 that he wouldn't be involved in the proposed movie trilogy's production. "Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc. FYI - I have no idea what’s being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am with you," he said at the time. it was a shocking revelation at the time and it remains to be seen if that holds true when the franchise finally returns.

