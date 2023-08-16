The Big Picture Warrior Nun, the cancelled Netflix series, is being resurrected as a trilogy of feature films, thanks to the passionate support of its fans.

As the Halo shines, may the Bearers rejoice. Just like the Halo Bearer can be infused with supernatural life, Warrior Nun is getting an infusion of its own. The fantasy series despite being abruptly cancelled by Netflix after two seasons is being resurrected for a feature film trilogy, executive producer Dean English revealed on Tuesday.

The series based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn in the aftermath of its cancelation, was subject to an intense campaign for a return both online and offline. Now, English has enounced that the advocacy of these passionate fans has indeed paid off in the end. “I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support,” English said in a statement posted on a website championing the campaign of saving Warrior Nun. “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

When the show was canceled in 2022, it joined a growing list of shelved sapphic shows at the streamer. However, from the very onset, there were those who continually held out hope that the story will continue to be told. In the video statement put out by English, the executive producer was light on the details given the ongoing strike action in Hollywood at the moment. “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that, that we cannot make any announcements today on that front,” he said. English did, however, suggest that this might be the start of a franchise-like trend for Warrior Nun. “Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future,” he added. Count us in.

Warrior Nun's Salvation Is Owed to Its Fans

The Warrior Nun series was created by Simon Barry, who also served as showrunner and was one of the biggest advocates for the show in the aftermath of its cancelation. This recent announcement isn't so much a surprise given that Barry had posted about this in June, writing at the time, “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved”.

