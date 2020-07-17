‘Warrior Nun’ Showrunner Simon Barry Breaks Down the Finale’s Big Demonic Bombshell

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Warrior Nun, “Revelation 2:10.”]

Did you happen to catch all ten episodes of Netflix’s Warrior Nun? We thought it was a bit hit-or-miss, but it also quite often featured nuns beating the shit out of people twice their size, so it’s not NOT recommended. Either way, the first season ended on a bit of a bombshell that revealed everything our main character Ava (Alba Baptista) and her sisters in the Order of the Cruciform Sword believed in was a lie. Religion!

Here’s the gist: Warrior Nun follows Ava, a quadriplegic orphan who finds herself bonded with an ancient holy artifact, the Halo of the Angel Adriel. The Halo gives Ava a handful of superpowers but also puts her in the crosshairs of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient sect of devout women sworn to battle demons. Season 1 sees Ava coming to terms with her new leadership position and holy mission within the Order…right up until the finale. “Revelation 2:10” reveals that not only is the Angel Adriel still alive, he’s a dang demon. Adding betrayal to the mix, Father Vincent (Tristán Ulloa)—the kindly, gentle spiritual leader of the OCS—exposed himself as an Adriel follower, committing to helping a demon do his demonic work on Earth.

Speaking with EW, Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry noted that the season 1 plan was always to upend everything we learned.

“We were aware that this would be an earthquake, in essence, not only the betrayal of [Father] Vincent but the idea that their own mythology was potentially built on a lie. Adriel didn’t come down to earth from heaven and gift [the power] to the first Warrior Nun. A lot of their belief in their own order was built around that lies, we needed them to reexamine that. The Sister Warriors needed to understand that they were living examples of mythology and that they were conscripted based on this false story. That’s a very powerful argument for many things. You could say that about nationalism, the occult, about religion. We wanted to challenge their reality and see how that played out.”

Introducing an ancient demon into the mix is, obviously, the bigger story beat, but heading into a hypothetical season 2 the new narrative arc for Father Vincent is going to drive the tension, Barry says.

“That is obviously fertile ground for season two, if we get one. When you have a character like Father Vincent believe in something so strongly, it makes you question the narrative that you’ve been told. If he believes in Adriel, then maybe there’s something there that the others don’t know yet that Vincent does. So, we’re sort of counting on Vincent’s belief in Adriel to keep things fluid and not necessarily black and white.”

Netflix hasn’t announced anything either way about Warrior Nun season 2—although the series did remain pretty firmly in the streamer’s Top 10 TV section—but Barry did hint that the larger lore of the story will need to be explored going forward.

“The larger world will have to now come into play in a way if we get to season two. The nature of Adriel’s reveal and the scope of what happened after Duretti becomes Pope is something that obviously is a public event. The idea that this event and the Adriel’s emergence goes unnoticed by the public simply doesn’t make sense. We’re going to have to see the impact of it on the world outside of the OCS, and the nuns themselves. Adriel’s plans will have to come into focus, and that’s obviously something bigger than what would involve just the church.”

Warrior Nun is now streaming on Netflix. For more on the series, here is our full season 1 review.