Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun.

It would not be unreasonable for a fan to have been disappointed by the slow pace of the first season of Warrior Nun. It's got "Warrior" in the name. The show's based on an easily looked-up comic book whose covers scream the kind of over-the-top action that the '90s were known for. There were angels, demons, and badass weapons all in the trailer, but what fans got was a season-long exploration of a girl who wanted to make the most of her second chance at life, avoiding the hero's call for as long as divinely possible.

The thing is, in a television landscape glutted with mindless action series, Warrior Nun stood out for how beautifully it was paced — and Season 2 lost all of what made the show so great to begin with.

RELATED: 'Warrior Nun' Cancelled After Two Seasons on Netflix

The Value of Artful Pacing

Image via Netflix

The most exciting part of Warrior Nun when it came out was how confident it was in its pacing. Warrior Nun cared about its characters, their development, and their growth throughout the season. While it's become a fairly common practice for franchises to take a frustratingly long time to complete their origin stories, Warrior Nun did it artfully. There was no sense that development was being rushed, nor was there the feeling that the run time was being padded.

Take Episode 6 of the first season of the show, titled "Isaiah 30:20-21." The entire episode sees the protagonist Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) and her would-be mentor, Shotgun Mary (Toya Turner) simply taking the time to get to know each other, far away from the Church and the intrigue driving the rest of the show. Halfway through the series, Ava is rebelling against her calling strongly enough to have run away from the Church, and Mary takes a gentler approach. It is a show that puts the plot on hold just to give its characters a chance to breathe in breathtakingly beautiful settings, and so few shows give their characters a chance to do that.

At the same time, the show knew how to cut to the heart of things quickly when it needed to. The supporting cast at the Church are all people who have known each other for years, and despite the show being in its first season, the years of camaraderie between the nuns were clear. It usually takes a series several seasons before a cast has that kind of chemistry, especially between secondary characters, but the cast of Warrior Nun made it look effortless. One could be excused for thinking they were watching Season 4 of a show, or a spinoff series featuring established characters, welcoming Ava into the fold.

Just enough mystery and lore was provided to keep things interesting throughout the series, just enough was held back for the final twist to truly land, and just enough action was sprinkled in to let you know that the nuns absolutely kicked ass. More importantly, none of it got in the way of the true heart of the show: the journey of the characters themselves. Ava's second chance at life, and learning the need to do something with it. Shotgun Mary's grief is buried under her sense of duty. The growing resentment of Lilith (Lorena Andrea), and the dark path she was unfairly dragged down, and the growing desperation of Jillian Salvius (Thekla Reuten) as she tried to combine faith and science in an increasingly desperate gamble to save her son. Battle-ready nuns with gadgets and weapons are a cool hook, but it was the show's heart that made it more than just another action series.

The problem was, however, that the show's marketing set up certain expectations... and the failure to meet those expectations led to a lot of unhappy fans.

What We Lost in Season 2

Image via Netflix

While the characters gained quick popularity with Netflix audiences, many complained about the show's slow plotting. For an angels-and-demons action series, Ava went the entire series without slaying a single demon, not even accepting the title of Warrior Nun until late in the season. Season 2 took in complaints and course corrected... and the result was a mess of something that was not entirely here nor there. There were glimpses of what made the show so great. The developing romance between Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) and the regrets of Mother Superion (Sylvia De Fanti) were both storylines that allowed the characters to shine. Lilith, however, didn't fare quite as well, as her heel turn was sped up and then buried beneath a convoluted plot line about an angel whose motivations are still not entirely clear.

For audiences who complained that the show didn't provide nearly enough answers to burning questions in Season 1, Season 2 had more than anyone should have to handle. New lore was crammed in nearly every episode, very little of it satisfying, and even less of it gave audiences any reason to care. The primary antagonist, Adriel (William Miller), spoke a lot about what he planned to do, and how he planned to do it, but the ultimate why of it all was underdeveloped beyond Adriel's general vanity.

Where Season 1 developed itself fully to Ava's character arc toward heroism, Season 2 gave her multiple arcs at once and little time to explore any of them. The romance was, thankfully, the most developed, but Ava's confidence issues, her flickering halo, the acceptance of her mortality, and her role in a much bigger war between Heaven and Hell didn't have any time to breathe, and easily forgotten. Even the action scenes — though there were more of them, they lacked the care and storytelling that the first season's action had, and were instead a tired sequence of stunts with catchy pop music slapped over it all.

With the recent announcement of the show's cancellation, we will never know if Season 3 would have been able to find a balance between well-crafted storytelling and an audience's need for better action. As long as Season 1, however, is still available to stream in Netflix's archives, one of the streaming site's most beautifully put-together storylines is still available for all to see.