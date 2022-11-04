After two long and hopeful years, we have finally gotten more details about the fantasy show, Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun is adapted from the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala created by Ben Dunn. The series tells the story of Ava Silva, a 19-year-old quadriplegic orphan, who wakes up in a morgue and discovers that a divine artifact has been embedded in her back and she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword, tasked with fighting demons on Earth. New powers mean new enemies and now, Ava has to fight off the powerful forces from both heaven and hell who want to find and control her.

Warrior Nun was created for television by Simon Barry (Van Helsing, Bad Blood). Barry also serves as an executive producer of the show alongside Stephen Hegyes, Jet Wilkinson, Dean English, and Robert Burke. Warrior Nun was initially developed as a feature film adaptation but the project was later re-imagined as a television show for Netflix, receiving a series order from the streamer in 2018. The first season of the series debuted on Netflix on July 2, 2022, and was met with mostly positive reviews. By August 2020, Netflix renewed the series for a second season. The series’ main cast and some crew members came together via a virtual call to announce that Warrior Nun Season 2 was officially happening. Although the series was renewed quickly, the pandemic caused delays in filming. Pre-production for the second season started in May 2021 and filming began in Madrid, Spain in July 2021, wrapping up on November 4, 2021.

After all the delays, Warrior Nun Season 2 is finally heading back to our screens and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the latest season of the series from plot to release date.

Image via Netflix

Related:New 'Warrior Nun' Season 2 Images Show the Order of the Cruciform Sword Ready for Battle

What Is Warrior Nun Season 2 About?

The official logline for Warrior Nun Season 2 as it reads on Netflix says:

Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Watch the Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

Netflix released the first official trailer for Warrior Nun Season 2 on October 13, 2022. In the new trailer, Ava blames herself for all that has happened, including Adriel’s escape from prison, and seeks to make things right. She is informed that the first Warrior Nun used a secret weapon to imprison Adriel and we’re shown Ava holding up a crown of thorns, which we can assume is the weapon in reference. The girls are shown fighting and training and it seems this time, they will show no mercy to their enemies. Adriel is also seen to have grown more influential since the last time we saw him. Ava is ruthless and even when told that no one in history has ever faced Adriel and won, she says “looks like we’re going to have to make history.” The trailer gives us a glimpse of the action scenes we can expect in the new season. Before the full-length trailer, a teaser was also released in June 2022, which you can see below:

When Will Warrior Nun Season 2 Be Released?

Warrior Nun Season 2 will be released on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Season 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix so to watch the new season (and its previous season), you will need a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix now has an ad-supported subscription plan that costs $6.99, which is the cheapest option if you're planning on subscribing. You can find out more about Netflix's ad-supported tier with our comprehensive guide on the subject.

Watch on Netflix

How Many Episodes Will Warrior Nun Season 2 Have?

There is currently no news on how many episodes Warrior Nun Season 2 will have. But, Season 1 had 10 episodes so we can assume that Season 2 will follow suit. In the previous season, each episode ran for about an hour, which will also likely be the case for Season 2.

Related:The Best Superhero Shows on Netflix Right Now

Who’s In the Cast of Warrior Nun Season 2?

Image via Netflix

It wouldn’t be Warrior Nun without the leading lady, Alba Baptista, who plays Ava Silva. Baptista is best known for playing the main character in the 2021 short film titled Miami. Her performance got her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné. She has also been in other films such as Patrick (2019) and Fátima (2020) and television series such as A Impostora and A Criação. More recently, Baptista played Natasha in the historical comedy-drama, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022). Toya Turner, who has appeared in television series such as Easy and New Amsterdam returns to play Sister Mary (a.k.a Shotgun Mary) in the new season of Warrior Nun. Also returning for the new season is Tristán Ulloa, who plays Father Vincent. Ulloa has appeared in several Spanish films such as Lucía y el sexo (2001) and Pudor (2007) and series such as La vida en el aire and Gran Reserva.

Now that Adriel has escaped from prison, we can expect to see a lot more of him this season and he will be played by none other than William Miller. Miller is best known for his roles in films such as Sagan (2008) and The Midnight Man (2016) and series such as Above Suspicion and The 100. Thekla Reuten is also returning to portray the CEO of ArcTech, Jillian Salvius. Reuten is best known for appearing in films such as In Bruges (2008) alongside Colin Farrell, and The American (2010) alongside George Clooney. Other cast members returning for Warrior Nun Season 2 include Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Olivia Delcán. New cast members joining Warrior Nun Season 2 include Meena Rayann (Game of Thrones), Jack Mullarkey (Vikings: Valhalla), and Richard Clothier (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).