There have been a ton of great Netflix Originals that have captured the hearts of audiences over the last number of years. While shows like Stranger Things and Umbrella Academy get talked about to death, one of the streamer’s most underrated series is Warrior Nun. Fans of the biblical coming-of-age story have been waiting for Season 2 for a while now. However, fear not as Warrior Nun has received a release date of November 10, alongside a new trailer.

The action packed trailer catches us back up with Ava, played by Alba Baptista, after the massive cliffhanger at the end of Season 1. Ava’s now preparing The Order of the Cruciform Sword for the pending war against Adriel. The demon’s influence has been growing since the last time we saw him. Throughout the trailer there are many compelling scenes of the characters drawing lines in the sand, with Ava tensely meeting back up with Father Vincent after he betrayed her last season. At the same time, Cardinal Duretti appears to be corrupted by Adriel.

The synopsis for this season is as follows, “Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.” However, the main thing this footage introduces is a new weapon in Ava’s arsenal that is the key to stopping him. A mystical halo looking disc that we see Ava taking from a statue is what defeated Adriel the first time around. Fingers crossed it’s exactly what the OCS needs to win again. The trailer also introduces a new group called The Samaritans, whose goal is to expose the church for who they really are. It’s too soon to tell if they’re going to be an outright ally to the OCS, but at least at the start of the season Ava will be teaming up with them.

Warrior Nun, based on the Warrior Nun Areala comic book, in its first season was an extremely fun and sometimes dark series that wasn’t afraid to tackle problems that the Catholic Church faces today. Its rich lore was the star of the show, but it was supported by some great action, character work, and a story full of intriguing backstabbing. This new trailer reassures that this will continue in Season 2, particularly when it comes to the well executed action and its dark themes of corruption.

Warrior Nun Season 2 premieres on Netflix November 10. Along with Baptista, Season 2 stars Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristán Ulloa, and Olivia Delcán. Meena Rayann, Jack Mullarkey, and Richard Clothier will also be series regulars this season. While we wait for Warrior Nun to return and prepare for war, you can watch the new Season 2 trailer down below. You can also stream its first season on Netflix now.