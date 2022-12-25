Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Warrior Nun Season 2.

Despite all the fan raves and positive reviews, Netflix has unfortunately decided to not extend Warrior Nun for another season. And while Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) managed to save the world from Adriel (William Miller) in Season 2 of Warrior Nun, a number of questions about the American fantasy drama remain unanswered.

Since the series will not be renewed for Season 3, fans might just need to draw their own theories about certain plot directions and character arcs. Here are seven questions that fans will never get answered.

1. Where Does Beatrice Go When She Leaves the OCS?

In order to ensure their identities remain unknown, Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) hide out in Switzerland at the start of the season while the latter trains the former for her battle with Adriel. Eventually, when the FBC takes over, the two are brought back together along with the rest of the OCS.

Throughout the show, Beatrice diligently aids the OCS in a number of matters and ends up fostering an attachment for Ava, who, in the Season 2 finale, sacrifices herself in an attempt to defeat Adriel.

Beatrice, of course, jumps to the rescue but, as fate would have it, gets there just when Ava sustains fatal injuries at the hands of the Divinium bomb inside Michael. This makes for a heart-wrenching moment on screen as the two had barely expressed their feelings for each before Ava decided to sacrifice herself in order to take out Adriel. After sending Ava through the Arc, which was the only way to save her since the wounds she sustained were fatal, she loses her faith in the idea of one supreme being governing the world, and, understandably, decides to quit the OCS.

Realizing that she needs "more than one friend’"and the fact that Ava is no longer there, Beatrice, upon leaving the OCS, seemed very much inclined to start over. Perhaps she went to the bar in the Swiss Alps where she first bumped into Ava. After all, there was a woman who seemed romantically interested in Bea before she developed feelings for her trainee.

2. What Really Happened to Lilith?

While we can only draw conjectures whether Lilith (Lorena Andrea) is a good person or not, there is no questioning the fact that she endeavors to be as unbiased as possible. She saw Adriel for the monster he was despite the fact that she needed him to figure out the truth about what she was becoming. She also saw Ava for the brave, selfless nun that she had become and deemed her deserving of the honor. By the end of Season 2, the incredibly complex character seems to have acquired new abilities, including wings! Given that she survived the attack of a Tarask and spent a good deal of time in Adriel's realm before returning to Earth, it’s possible that she is becoming a sort of hybrid, but neither a human has winds nor a Tarask, so it’s impossible to say at this point.

3. What is Reya?

Once the master of Adriel, Reya (Andrea Tivadar) is a supernatural being with a realm of her own. We first see her when Ava places the crown of thorns atop her head and has visions of herself in the other realm, where she encounters the former master of Adriel. We also see her when Adriel commands wraith demons to drag her from her realm through the Arc. In an interview with ScreenRant, Simon Barry explained Reya as being representative of a political hierarchy within the featured realms. The exact essence of her nature is left to the imagination of the audience, but it’s clear that she is a powerful, god-like entity capable of governing a realm of her own. Whether she is good or bad is another mystery that season two leaves fans of Warrior Nun to figure out on their own.

4. Why Does the Divinium Sword glow?

Season 2 of Warrior Nun ends with a shot of the Cruciform Sword's Divinium blade glowing a dazzling shade of blue. Now the series has already established that the Divinium Sword only glows when the Halo is in proximity, so does that mean Ava is capable of activating the powers of the Sword from Adriel’s realm? If so, does that mean there is still hope for Ava and that she hasn’t really died? Or did something else cause the Cruciform Sword's Divinium blade to glow without the influence of the Halo? Maybe Ava is in danger and calling for help. Or maybe she is sending a warning to her Sister Warriors. This is another unsolved mystery that makes for a pretty thought-provoking cliffhanger right before the season comes to an end.

5. What happened to Shotgun Mary?

Shotgun Mary, played by Toya Turner, made for one of the most notable characters in Season 1 of Warrior Nun. Sadly, however, her character was entirely missing from Season 2, and it makes fans wonder: what happened to Shotgun Mary?

In Season 1, viewers see Mary helping Ava Silva, the new Halo Bearer, into the Order of the Cruciform Sword. She was also one of the people investigating the death of Sister Shannon (Melina Matthews).

The end of Season 1 sees Adriel's followers launching an attack on Shotgun Mary. Whether she survives the attack or not is unclear, but showrunner Simon Davis Barry explained that they totally planned on bringing Toya’s character back in Season 2, but she had to give up on her role for personal reasons.

It’s unfortunate that such a strong and memorable character was missing from Season 2, but according to Barry, the now-final season in the series tries its best to honor her character while bringing new ones to life.

6. What happened to JC?

Played by Emilio Sakraya, JC runs a group of self-professed philanthropists who loot the rich to give back to themselves. Unlike most of his compatriots, JC seems to harbor soaring ambitions and doesn’t always plan on living the kingpin life.

JC is also one of the first friends Ava makes after her awakening. Thanks to the unmistakable chemistry between the two, JC splits from his gang of criminals to help Ava in her mission even though the two haven’t known each other for long. The last time we see JC in Season 1 of Warrior Nun is when Lilith is impaled by a Tarask. Understandably flipped out, JC calls out to Ava, who simply runs away.

While JC had a major role in Season 1, we do not see him in season two, and it’s unlikely that we ever will.

7. Is Michael Alive in Adriel’s Realm?

Though Michael (Jack Mullarkey) accepts his role as the sacrificial lamb and dies delivering the Divinium bomb that was supposed to kill Adriel, there is a possibility that a part of his soul is still alive in Adriel's realm as he tells his Dr. Jillian Salvius (Thelka Reuten). Given how nuanced death seems to be in Warrior Nun, it’s very likely that Michael is still alive somewhere.