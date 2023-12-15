The Big Picture Lilith's character would have become more independent and unpredictable in a potential third season of Warrior Nun, making her a formidable weapon for the OCS.

After a two-season run on Netflix, Warrior Nun was axed much to the disappointment of many ardent fans of the series and its source material. Following months of fierce campaigning for a resurrection, a breakthrough was achieved which would see the story of the Order of the Cruciform Sword continue. Showrunner Simon Barry who helmed the series for its two seasons at Netflix, has now revealed what plot lines might have been explored if the show had earned a renewal - with a focus on one of the show's most single-minded characters, Lilith (Lorena Andrea).

In the second season, Lilith - who had sided with the antagonist, Adriel (William Miller) for parts of the season - was infused with demon-like powers from the entity Reya's (Andrea Tivadar) dimension. Speaking with The OCS Newsletter, showrunner Barry revealed that Lilith's story in the third season of Warrior Nun would have taken the headstrong nun to new places as she continued to carve her own path saying, "I think that Lilith...freed herself from oppression in a sense through the season. She made her own decisions about what she was doing, why she was doing it, and wasn't just following some plan or orders. She was deciding in real time. And so, as a character, that's great, because...she can do the things that other characters can't."

The unpredictability of Lilith was what made her a formidable weapon for the OCS, and a vital ally for Adriel and Barry recognizes this as one of her strengths. "She can infiltrate, she can double-cross, she can be the ally or the enemy depending on the situation. Because she's independent of someone else's agenda. She has her own agenda." the showrunner said. Adding, "And part of that agenda was just embracing her own independence and her own power." Ultimately, Barry reveals that Lilith would have embraced a more chaotic character version of her character had a third season materialized. "And so I loved that we could continue that journey with her into Season 3 as an agent kind of, of chaos. That could be both things. Could be problematic based on your agenda, or helpful based on your agenda. But it wasn't really about right or wrong, it was really just about her not wanting to be a slave anymore."

A Chaotic Lilith Won't Materialize

According to Barry's remarks, it is clear that Lilith's character would have morphed into one that provided a moral quandary for viewers. Warrior Nun has not been renewed for a third season, however, the campaign to revive the show did produce a resurrection plan - a feature film trilogy. Despite being at the frontlines of the charge to save the show, Barry has revealed he wouldn't be returning for the trilogy, so it is safe to assume that Lilith's character arc, which he has revealed, will not play out in the movies.

Watch Barry discuss season 3 of Warrior Nun and Lilith in particular below: