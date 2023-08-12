Fantasy dramas possess an enchanting charm that casts a spell of fascination over audiences, drawing them into realms where the extraordinary mingle with the familiar and the supernatural dances with the deeply human. From the sprawling epic of political intrigue and power struggles elevated by the presence of dragons and dire wolves in Game of Thrones to a nostalgic nod to the 80s mixed with interdimensional mysteries in Stranger Things, fantasy dramas weave a magical tapestry of escapism, wonder, and relatable emotions. Amidst this landscape, a true hidden gem emerged as Warrior Nun.

Inspired by Ben Dunn's comic book Warrior Nun Areala, the series embarked on a journey that initially seemed destined for obscurity with its story of a young woman thrust into an ancient battle between celestial forces, but Warrior Nun surprised everyone with its skillful merge of divine prophecies and epic battles with the relatable journey of self-discovery. Despite its potential, Netflix pulled the plug on the show after two seasons, causing an uproar within the fan community. The cancelation was particularly disheartening, given the show's substantial LGBTQ+ representation and Netflix's seemingly lackluster promotional efforts.

Yet, a glimmer of hope shone for the much-loved series when over subsequent months, the series experienced a revival, owing its resurgence to the unwavering devotion of its passionate fan base and the vocal advocacy of its dedicated showrunner, Simon Barry. Although optimism dwindled as time wore on, with the prospects of a revival appearing increasingly dim, the show's fate took a miraculous turn as Warrior Nun was officially given a new chance, with its third season announced by Barry on June 28th. As we anticipate the arrival of Warrior Nun, it becomes evident that substantial transformations may be on the horizon, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming third season.

When and Where Can You Watch Warrior Nun Season 3?

In a pleasantly surprising turn of events, an unexpected yet happy revelation graced us at the close of June 2023: the creator of Warrior Nun, Simon Barry, confirmed that the series had been rescued from its previous plight of Netflix cancelation in December 2022.

While this heartening news came as a breath of fresh air, intriguing details about the show's future destination remained mysterious. The most recent update shows that the premiere date for the highly anticipated third season remains unknown. However, amidst the uncertainties, there is one aspect we can confidently confirm: the forthcoming season of Warrior Nun will not be gracing the screens of Netflix. After Barry's momentous declaration, the streaming behemoth made it clear that it had opted not to proceed with the show's third chapter. So, we have to wait and see where the series will land.

Is There A Trailer For Warrior Nun Season 3?

As of now, Warrior Nun has not begun filming, so we'll have to wait sometime before we see any new footage. However, if you'd like to rewatch the previous seasons or check them out for the first time, you watch them on Netflix with the link below.

Who Is In The Cast of Warrior Nun Season 3?

While no official announcement has been given, it seems more than likely that Alba Baptista's return to reprise her role as the central character, Ava along with her castmates: Lorena Andrea (Sister Lillith), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), William Miller (Adriel), and Tristan Ulloa (Father Vincent).

What is Warrior Nun Season 3 About?

Over its initial two seasons, Warrior Nun centered on the journey of Ava, who, after being resurrected by a magical Halo, undergoes training under The Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS) to assume the mantle of the next Warrior Nun. This task sets her on a path to confront the formidable fallen angel Adriel. The intricate plot slowly unfolds as the series delivers an enthralling blend of excitement, romance, and twisted turns.

Warrior Nun’s appeal emerges from its unique fusion of captivating mythos and meticulously choreographed action sequences. The show boasts unparalleled action scenes and masterful episode direction that consistently astounded audiences. Nevertheless, the profound emotional depth interwoven into the narrative maintained the suspense. Central to its charm was the show's exploration of faith-based religion's multifaceted aspects, uncovering its virtuous heights and darker depths. From the tender bond between Ava and Beatrice to the tragic descent of Lilith, Warrior Nun's character-driven intensity sets it apart from the rest.

While concrete specifics about the upcoming season remain sparse, the third installment is expected to resume, where the second season concluded with Ava, accompanied by her romantic interest Beatrice, Michael Salvius, and other Order members, engaged in a climactic battle against Adriel. Ava's journey ultimately led her through an Ark, securing her survival while her OCS comrades prepared for an impending holy war. The season's conclusion saw Beatrice's departure from the order, introducing a poignant note of uncertainty and anticipation.

Shortly after confirming the show's resurgence, Simon Barry took to Twitter and shared a link to a website named WarriorNunSaved.com which features a countdown timer scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, August 15. Beneath this countdown, an option to subscribe for exclusive updates via email is available, which leaves us eagerly anticipating the forthcoming revelations about what lies ahead in Warrior Nun's third season.

Who Is Making Warrior Nun Season 3?

Warrior Nun is created by the talented Simon Barry, who serves as an executive producer alongside Stephen Hegyes, Jet Wilkinson, Dean English, and Robert Burke. The series is produced by Reality Distortion Field, with Jeff Russo and Tangelene Bolton as composers on the show with Zack Tucker Gangnes, Peter Welter Soler, Matt Bosack, and Todd Giroux serving as producers.