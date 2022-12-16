It’s been another rough week for fans of Netflix shows the streamer chooses not to market. This past week Warrior Nun, based on the comic series by Ben Dunn, was canceled after just two seasons. This left many fans of the series, along with its cast and crew, baffled by the decision. However, since the series was canceled on Tuesday, showrunner Simon Barry has been leading the charge to get Warrior Nun saved. Now in a new post, Barry has let fans know he’s not giving up hope on the series anytime soon.

On Friday Barry took to his Twitter to let everyone know he’s “still in the fight” with #SaveWarriorNun being fans’ guiding light. He also accompanied the post with the classic GIF of Steve Rogers aka Captain America saying “I can do this all day.” The Warrior Nun fan community didn’t need Barry to keep their very passionate fire going, but given the fact that he’s fighting alongside everyone will warm any fan’s heart. It’s just extra fuel to that fire. Barry has been very vocal online about his love for this particular series, which is always great to see, and him ending his message with a winking face emoji might mean he knows something else.

However, before we get ahead of ourselves in the land of speculation, it’s important to understand why this series was so beloved in its two short seasons. Warrior Nun was this brilliant action heavy, character-driven, emotional epic. It bolstered not only the best genre spectacle in all of television, it had some of the richest writing Netflix had to offer. The story of Ava being resurrected due to this mystical Halo and a group of secret warrior sisters who fought demons under the name of the Catholic Church offered one of the most surprisingly unique experiences around. It was dark, fun, thrillingly emotional, action-packed, and the cast was simply to die for. Its themes surrounding the state of modern religion was also something not to be trifled with. This was a complex biblical epic that amazingly explored both the awful cult-like factions and the very best love-filled Hope found clashing at the center of the very concept of religion.

For all those reasons alone, it’s head scratching why such a beloved and well-crafted show would get the axe like this. Especially when you consider it was in Netflix’s top 10 for three weeks straight, at a time when shows like The Watcher and Dahmer were dominating the charts, and it was one of the highest reviewed shows in the streamer’s history. The second season received a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s nothing to scoff at. At the end of the day, Netflix decided not to market Warrior Nun and threw it to the wolves. When all the marketing budget went to the equally incredible Wednesday, which premiered a few weeks later, there was no hope Netflix was going to course correct. That’s the streamer’s loss because Warrior Nun was one of the best series ever to grace their platform.

However, in this darkness, Warrior Nun reminds us all how a series can greatly impact its audience as #SaveWarriorNun was trending less than an hour after the show’s cancelation. That passion and love for the series has only grown as the week’s gone on. While it’s hard for a series to get a second life after a cancelation, it has happened in the past with shows like Lucifer, Supergirl, and Manifest. With Barry giving fans a winking face at the end of his latest post, there may be hope that Warrior Nun can join those shows and get resurrected… just like Ava. Maybe the series can be saved by something like Amazon Prime Video or Paramount+. Only time will tell, so have faith fellow Halo bearers. While we all anxiously wait, if you’re a fan of Warrior Nun, show your love for the series on social media by using #SaveWarriorNun. You can see the trailer for Season 2 down below: