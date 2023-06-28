There have been so many great action series over the last decade. However, one of the more hidden gems had been Warrior Nun. The series based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn was abruptly canceled by Netflix after two seasons late last year. Of course this angered the fan base as the popular streamer canceled another show they didn’t care to market, and it was one that had heavy LGBTQ+ representation. There were signs of life for Warrior Nun in the months since thanks to its passionate fans and the vocal support of the series showrunner Simon Barry, but as time went on it seemed the chances of a revival were becoming less likely. However, like an Angel from the heavens, Warrior Nun has officially been saved!

The news, which should have every Halo Bearer screaming, came directly from Barry himself. He posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning, “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved”.” Now this doesn’t say what form this revival would take or what streamer/network is bringing back the series. For all we know it could be a movie in the vein of Firefly and Serenity, but that doesn’t matter right now. It’s just so great knowing that Warrior Nun is back.

What’s Warrior Nun About?

In its first two seasons, Warrior Nun followed Ava (Alba Baptista) who’s being trained by The Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS) to be the next Warrior Nun after a magical Halo resurrects her. It chooses Ava to lead the charge against the dreaded fallen angel Adriel. That’s all that will be said about the plot because it truly was/still is an extremely fun, romantic, and twisted rollercoaster ride that needs to be experienced. What made this series so great was its combination of engrossing lore with brilliantly shot action. Warrior Nun had some of the best fight scenes in any medium and the direction from episode to episode was simply stunning. However, it was this story’s meaningful heart that kept its audience on the edge of their seat. How this show explored both the best and worst parts of faith based religion was next to none. Whether it was Ava and Beatrice’s loving relationship or Lilth’s tragic downfall, Warrior Nun’s rich character driven thrills is what made it stand out in the pack. It was a true triple unholy threat of amazing acting, breathtaking direction, and killer emotional writing.

That’s why it’s so great to hear that the series is coming back. It was truly heartbreaking when Netflix canceled the series, especially with the previously mentioned major LGBTQ+ storyline that spawned out of the back half of Season 2. Netflix claimed they never cancel "popular" shows, but Warrior Nuns' fans constantly proved them wrong with the #savewarriornun movement trending on Twitter frequently since December. Fans even bought billboard space outside the Netflix offices to troll the streamer even more. Again, that’s what happens when you don’t market a show and dump it in a month.that was still being dominated by cultural phenomenons like Wednesday and Watcher. Other great shows in their own right, but everything should be treated equally and given a fair chance to thrive. In a time when shows are wrongly getting canned and, in some instances, being ripped from their respected streamer all together, Warrior Nun’s the breath of fresh air fandom in general needed. Without fans, this wonderful outcome wouldn’t have ever happened.

When's Warrior Nun Returning?

There’s no set timetable yet for Warrior Nun's epic return. However, given that we just got the news of the series’ revival, fans should be patient. Like Barry said, there’s going to be more updates regarding Warrior Nun in the near future. While Halo Bearers around the world rightfully celebrate, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix now. Season 1’s trailer can be viewed down below.