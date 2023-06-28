It’s been three years since we caught up with the best Bruce Lee-inspired television series, Warrior, executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, Justin Lin, and Shannon Lee. Canceled in 2020 when Cinemax ceased original programming, it was renewed for a upcoming third season on Max. Before the premiere on June 29, here’s everything you need to know from Season 2.

What Happens in 'Warrior' Season 2?

Haunted by his loss to Li Yong (Joe Taslim), and the subsequent order of his death by Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) finds himself in the fight pits on the Barbary Coast. His effortless victories attract the notice of Rosalita Vega (Maria-Elena Laas), who’s never seen a fighter so talented. The key is a good work-work balance, as Ah Sahm is also helping Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) with her vigilantism. Together with her protégé Lai (Jenny Umbhau), they intervene in the lynching of a Chinese laborer, breaking bones and chopping off limbs, which leaves a messy crime scene the next morning.

Evidence of multiple assailants complicates things for Officers Bill O’Hara (Kieran Bew) and Richard Lee (Tom Weston-Jones). They've been searching for a single Chinese swordsman ever since Ah Toy murdered two developers who attempted to extort her and her business partner Leonard Patterson (Frank Rautenbach). The old rapport between the two policemen is gone, with Lee warped by self-medication for the head wound inflicted by Fung Hai leader Zing (Dustin Nguyen). He doesn’t know that Zing only attacked him because of Bill’s debt. In fact, Bill’s been working as a debt collector for the Fung Hai, a new low for corruption, but a profitable one for himself and his increasingly suspicious wife Lucy (Emily Child). The Fung Hai can exact such control over a police officer because of their alliance with the Long Zii, despite that the two tongs share little mutual respect. It's only what's best for Chinatown, as Mai Ling believes, like her truce with the Hop Wei.

Young Jun (Jason Tobin) believes that the truce is a show of weakness, but Father Jun (Perry Yung) insists that the unpredictable Fung Hai will be Mai Ling’s undoing, whereas he can fall back on connections to the old country. It’s more like a crutch, however, as the Long Zii are undercutting the Hop Wei by importing opium from a cheaper, non-Chinese source. Ah Sahm badgers Young Jun to find a local source of their own, leading Young Jun to suspect his friend has an agenda. He agrees, however, and Ah Sahm turns to Chao (Hoon Lee), who’s less suspicious and more wary of Ah Sahm’s potential for disrupting the status quo. Chao's already being squeezed by the police, who shut down his shop for withholding information about the swordsman. He certainly knows the culprit’s identity, though everyone knows Ah Toy is the best swordswoman in Chinatown.

New Relationships Form as Old Ones Fall Apart on 'Warrior'

In greater San Francisco, advisor Walter Buckley (Langley Kirkwood) puts pressure on Mayor Samuel Blake (Christian McKay) to take a stronger public position on Chinese labor; all part of his ongoing, Machiavellian effort toward the Exclusion Act. This puts Blake in an awkward position, as his wife Penelope (Joanna Vanderham) inherited her late father’s steel factory and employs Chinese workers over the unionized Irish laborers led by Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger). His own constituency barely surviving, Leary uses terror tactics to advance his cause. It’s only by a chance encounter with a woman named Sophie (Céline Buckens) that he begins to question himself. Not his motives necessarily, or his methods, but their efficacy. Perhaps there are solutions more delicate, less explosive. Ironically, Sophie just so happens to be Penelope’s rebellious younger sister.

After the coolies are attacked by Leary's goons, Penelope turns to Ah Sahm for security, something he'd reject in better circumstances. A deal with drug trafficker Happy Jack (Nat Ramabulana) falls through, leaving Ah Sahm with a storage problem for the incoming opium. While hiring gangsters for protection is a bold move for Penelope, Mercer Steel is her only hope for financial independence, despite that nobody around her seems to understand. Mai Ling likely would, as Buckley’s keen to reiterate the precarity of her position. As she quietly digs up leverage on him, her own house is threatened by the increasingly belligerent Fung Hai – Father Jun’s prophecy fulfilled. Li Yong doesn’t like Zing’s dishonorable ways, nor the idea that Mai Ling might prefer them to his more diplomatic approach. Come on, Li Yong. Being one of the baddest dudes in Chinatown makes diplomacy somewhat easy, no?

A New Day for the Warriors of Chinatown

On a hunch about the dead developers’ business dealings, Bill and Lee interview Patterson, which sends him into a panic. If only he knew how ill-equipped these two guys were, with one drugged in a bar and the other in a tong's pocket. Soon enough, the Fung Hai come calling, and they attack Bill in his home. Lucy shoots a man’s brains out to save her husband, and that's gonna be the last straw, as she takes the children and leaves. Lee has also had it with his partner, piecing together that his own downward spiral can be traced back to Bill’s gambling addiction. Patterson goes to Ah Toy to discuss the police attention, and she tells him not to worry. Ah Toy’s also beginning to see things differently with the help of Nellie Davenport (Miranda Raison), a humanitarian who rescues trafficked Chinese women, based on the real-world figure Donaldina Cameron. Seeing Nellie’s farm where these women have made new lives for themselves, Ah Toy wonders if she’s truly helping anyone in her role as brothel madam with a heart of gold.

After Zing strong-arms Chao into a business arrangement – always long-term – Chao strikes a deal with the police and Li Yong to eliminate the Fung Hai once and for all. He’ll plant Ah Toy’s signature blade on Zing, framing him for the swordsman murders. The operation goes off without a hitch, except for Chao being beaten and tortured, the casualties on all sides, and Li Yong’s face, bearing a ridiculous disguise (a nod to Fist of Fury). Not to mention, Lee finds Zing’s arrest rather convenient and rejects the popular notion that Bill O’Hara’s a hero. His doubts lead him to discover that Bill planted evidence of his own to make the case stick. Zing – “John Chinaman” – is convicted and sentenced to hang, and his removal from Chinatown leaves Mai Ling vulnerable. She lets Li Yong know the severity of his trespass in part with a little BDSM.

Power Shifts Violently on 'Warrior'

Before the Long Zii can make a move, however, Sophie storms out of an argument with Penelope and into Leary's pub, the Banshee, where she tells him about a secret tunnel into Mercer Steel. They sneak in and plant explosives, destroying the factory and exposing Ah Sahm’s opium stash. This forces Ah Sahm, Young Jun, and new hire Hong (Chen Tang) to join Vega in a recently colonized stretch of Mexico – “California” – for a fighting tournament, whose prize money will offset the losses and keep Father Jun from discovering their betrayal. It turns out, Vega’s praise for Ah Sahm's fighting skill was more like a personal affirmation, as she needed a champion to get close to the tournament’s organizer and kill him out of revenge. Ah Sahm may feel used, but Vega did show him a world beyond Chinatown before dying in his arms. There are no clean getaways. Indeed, Young Jun returns home to an ambush: Father Jun knows what he’s been up to, but the ensuing confrontation actually tips in the younger's favor. Ah Sahm warns his tong brothers that the only way to survive is to forsake Father Jun’s caution and fight. They agree, and Young Jun takes the throne. Incidentally, Hong shot up the ranks overnight, from newcomer to the leader’s right hand. Now, that’s networking!

After being publicly ridiculed for his inability to control his wife, Samuel returns home drunk and an argument with Penelope turns violent. After fighting off Sophie, he strangles Penelope until her Chinese servant Jacob (Kenneth Fok) hits him over the head with a fire poker, killing him. Penelope pushes a stack of cash into Jacob’s hands and tells him to board a train to San Jose, but he doesn’t make it out of Chinatown. The police descend on the neighborhood, turning the place overlooking for him. Despite the imposition of martial law, Nellie sneaks into Ah Toy’s brothel, as their friendship had recently turned romantic. Unfortunately, Patterson hired two butchers to assassinate Ah Toy, and they enter the brothel disguised as cops. After getting violent with Nellie, Ah Toy kills them in a protracted struggle.

Chinatown Explodes in 'Warrior' Season 2

Martial law being bad for business, Mai Ling contrives to expose the fugitive via a reluctant Chao, and Jacob soon finds himself arrested. Agitated Irish laborers attack the police escort, and not even Leary can stop the mob from lynching Jacob. Adrenaline still pumping and racial resentment long since boiled over, the mob then riots through Chinatown, killing and looting indiscriminately. Enforcers from the Long Zii and the Hop Wei team up to defend their home, with Ah Sahm and Li Yong even going back-to-back. Father Jun saves Young Jun from being killed, despite that the latter’s ascension should’ve meant the former’s honorable death. Ah Sahm procures a pair of nunchucks and puts them to good use, inspiring his fellow Chinese Americans. When the police arrive with reinforcements to end the violence, Chinatown is in shambles but for a newly painted mural of Ah Sahm wielding the iconic flail weapon. A recuperating Ah Toy tells him he’s become a folk hero, but he isn’t comfortable with the label.

The Hop Wei finish off the Fung Hai, bringing Mai Ling to the negotiating table. Of course, Young Jun isn’t interested in making peace, so Mai Ling plays her last card: revealing that she’s Ah Sahm’s sister. Young Jun freaks out but then remembers that Ah Sahm didn’t go running to the Long Zii after his expulsion from the Hop Wei. He only asks that when the time comes, and it’s him or Mai Ling, that Ah Sahm make the right choice. “Are you ready to watch her die?” For now, Ah Sahm’s only sure that he wants to live up to that man on the wall and challenges Leary to a fight to settle their unfinished business. He beats him, but only after the bout loses all form and the contestants trade punches until one goes down. Meanwhile, Penelope seeks justice for Jacob but finds Buckley a far more formidable opponent than her late husband. The acting mayor frames her for attacking him and has her sent away to a psychiatric facility. Mai Ling on the other hand comes up with leverage: a photo evidencing Buckley’s service to the Confederacy. In short order, he's organizing a raid on the Hop Wei, per her demands, until a bruised Leary barges into city hall and declares he’s running for office.

We leave Warrior’s sophomore season in a place of uncertainty, with Young Jun simmering over Ah Sahm’s natural leadership, Father Jun leaving San Francisco, Lee leaving the police force, and Zing potentially leaving prison, among countless other question marks. The long-awaited third season premieres June 29 on Max.