The long wait is now well and truly over as HBO Max has just announced that the third season of its acclaimed martial arts crime series Warrior has officially kicked off production. Fans first learned of the show's production developments a month ago when Shannon Lee, martial arts legend Bruce Lee's daughter who has been committed to sustaining her father's legacy, announced via Twitter that the story will indeed continue, revealing that production for the third season will begin in the summer. News of renewal for a third season first broke in April 2021, two years after Warriors was picked up for a second season.

HBO Max made the exciting announcement via its official Twitter page accompanied by photos of some of the show's main cast who all seemed elated to be back on set. In one of the photos, the show's protagonist Andrew Koji is seen holding up a clapboard. Others including Hoon Lee and Olivia Cheng are seen in group photos alongside the crew. The production date for Warriors Season 3, as earlier revealed by Shannon Lee, nearly coincides with her father's date of passing -- July 20. She had said that selecting the date was done intentionally in an effort to remember her father Lee in “a really, really special way.”

Bruce Lee is the brainchild behind the story from which Warrior is culled. The series which originally premiered on Cinemax follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) a martial arts prodigy on a sojourn from his native Foshan to San Francisco in search of his missing sister. His mission leads him to an encounter with a secret Chinese criminal society made up of fellow Chinese immigrants. He subsequently gets roped into the infamous Tong wars that erupted among rival gangs in Chinatown in the 1870s which is when the series is set.

Warrior aired for two seasons on Cinemax before getting axed simply due to a change in the network's strategy. Sustained fan clamor saw HBO Max bring Warrior onto its streaming portfolio in early 2021 and a few months later in April, the streamer decided on moving forward with the story announcing a renewal for a third season. Of the show's renewal, Lee who also serves as the executive producer under Bruce Lee Entertainment told Deadline;

"I (was) thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in Season 3.”

Banshee's Jonathan Tropper serves as the showrunner and creator for Warrior while Justin Lin known for the Fast & Furious franchise and Star Trek Beyond joins Lee as the executive producer alongside Danielle Woodrow, Andrew Schneider, and Richard Sharkey.

Warrior Season 3 is yet without a release date, however, Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on HBO Max.