Prepare for another installment of high-flying, perfectly choreographed butt-kicking as Warrior Season 3 has announced that it will begin production on July 18. That’s right! After one and a half years of waiting for information, we finally know that not only is the story’s continuation on the way but that cameras will begin rolling this summer. And who better to deliver the deets than Shannon Lee, the daughter of martial arts master Bruce Lee? Taking to her late father’s Twitter account, Lee shared the news by first memorializing the date that her father passed away - July 20. Although every year, Lee’s family and fans mourn his loss while simultaneously celebrating his life, Lee says this year will be different as they plan to remember him in “a really, really special way.” She then revealed that on July 18, “the whole cast and crew of Warrior are getting together… to start filming Season 3!!!” Lee’s enthusiasm is contagious as she makes the announcement, something fans of the show’s anticipated return are sure to share.

Back in 2019, Warrior drop-kicked onto Cinemax, attracting fans of the martial arts genre, and, in particular, Lee’s. The karate centered crime drama is based on a storyline that Lee dreamt up and follows a martial arts virtuoso named Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who leaves China to search for his missing sister. The series finds itself in San Francisco during the late 1870s in the midst of the Tong Wars - a time of extreme violence between rivaling Chinese Tong groups living in various Chinatowns spread out amongst different American cities. When Ah Sahm makes it to America, his skills are soon spotted and put to the test as he finds himself being sold to one of the most deadly and revered tongs in Chinatown.

The second season of Warrior bowed out on Cinemax in late 2020 with HBO Max announcing in April 2021 that it would pick up the series for a third season.

Image via Cinemax

Along with Koji, the series stars Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Olivia Cheng, Joanna Vanderham, Hoon Lee, Joe Taslim, Dean S. Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Rich Ting, and Dustin Nguyen. Dedicated to her father’s legacy, Lee serves the production as an executive producer alongside celebrated filmmaker, Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise, Space Jam: A New Legacy), Danielle Woodrow, Andrew Schneider, and Richard Sharkey. Warrior’s creator and showrunner, Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) also serves as an executive producer.

Now that it’s safely situated on its new home network with a production kick off in sight, we can’t wait to hear what other updates lay on the horizon for the third season of Warrior. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information, and check out Lee’s Twitter announcement below.