The city is about to get much more dangerous in the highly-anticipated Season 3 of Warrior (2019-). Get ready for a wild ride through the treacherous Tong Wars of late 1870s San Francisco as we follow the extraordinary journey of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy on a mission to find his sister. But here's the twist: he ends up tangled in the web of Chinatown's most powerful gangs! Now returning with its highly anticipated third season, Warrior promises the same intense crime drama and mind-blowing fight sequences.

The thrilling American crime drama series, created by Jonathan Tropper, burst onto the small screen on Cinemax on April 5, 2019, and has been taking adrenaline levels to new heights ever since. Inspired by the incredible mind of the legendary Bruce Lee, this show brings his unrealized passion project to life, all thanks to his daughter, the powerhouse Shannon Lee, and executive producer Justin Lin.

Here’s everything we know so far about Warrior Season 3.

Image via Max

RELATED: Andrew Koji on ‘Snake Eyes,’ ‘Warrior’ Season 3, and David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’

When and Where Is 'Warrior' Season 3 Coming Out?

Brace yourself for an action-packed premiere with not one, not two, but three thrilling episodes of Warrior Season 3 on June 29, 2023, exclusively on Max. After the successful first two seasons of Warrior, previously categorized as HBO Max originals, the upcoming episodes will now be officially reclassified under the Max umbrella. Following the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, the streaming platform is undergoing an exciting transformation, bringing fresh and exciting content to its already esteemed library.

Watch on Max

Watch the 'Warrior' Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Max released the teaser trailer for Warrior Season 3 on April 28, 2023. Prepare for an enthralling twist in the storyline as the third season delves into a captivating narrative. Following the race riots that shook Chinatown in the previous season, Mai Ling seizes the opportunity to strengthen her hold on power by utilizing her influential government connections. Meanwhile, Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei face the daunting challenge of adapting to survive in the aftermath. Ah Sahm's journey has always been a challenging one. Still, his unwavering resilience will be put to the test once again.

Who Are the Creators of 'Warrior'?

A collaborative effort by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions, and Bruce Lee Entertainment, Warrior is led by a team of executive producers, including showrunners Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard, and Jonathan Tropper, the mastermind behind the show's creation. Joining the team are Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider representing Perfect Storm Entertainment. At the same time, Shannon Lee lends her expertise on behalf of Bruce Lee Entertainment. Additional executive producers include Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu contribute as co-executive producers, bringing their talents to the production.

Related:'Warrior' Showrunner Jonathan Tropper on Wrapping "Sexy Kung Fu" Around Deep Issues

Who's In the 'Warrior' Season 3 Cast?

Image via Cinemax

The upcoming season features the return of the show's iconic ensemble. Koji portrays Ah Sahm, a remarkable martial arts prodigy who embarks on a journey from China to San Francisco, eventually becoming an enforcer for Chinatown's most influential tong (gang). Olivia Cheng shines as Ah Toy, Chinatown's accomplished madame and renowned courtesan. Jason Tobin takes on the role of Young Jun, the spirited son of an influential tong leader who loves to revel in the nightlife. Dianne Doan embodies Mai Ling, a captivating and determined woman who has risen to authority within one of the tongs through sheer determination. Kieran Bew portrays Officer "Big Bill" O'Hara, a spirited Irish cop entrusted with establishing a specialized Chinatown unit. Dean Jagger plays Dan Leary, the unofficial patriarch of San Francisco's Irish community and the leader of the Workingmen's Party.

Joanna Vanderham takes on the role of Penelope Blake, an aristocratic heiress bound by an unhappy marriage to the mayor due to her railroad fortune. Tom Weston-Jones portrays Richard Lee, a rookie cop and recent transplant from the South. Hoon Lee brings his skills to the character of Wang Chao, a cunning fixer and opportunist based in Chinatown. Joe Taslim (Mortal Kombat) embodies Li Yong, a formidable tong Lieutenant and master of kung fu. Langley Kirkwood portrays Walter Buckley, a Civil War veteran and Deputy Mayor with ambitions of his own. Christian McKay steps into the role of Mayor Samuel Blake, the esteemed leader of San Francisco. Perry Yung takes on the character of Father Jun, the influential leader of Chinatown's most dominant tong. The cast of Warrior also includes Dustin Nguyen as Zing, Céline Buckens as Sophie Mercer, Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport, Chen Tang as Hong, and Maria-Elena Laas as Rosalita Vega. Season 3 will also introduce Mark Dacascos as the villainous Kong Pak and Chelsea Muirhead as Yan Mi.

Audiences can also expect an exciting surprise during the middle of the season as a special guest star graces the screen in homage to the legendary Bruce Lee. This tribute holds significant meaning as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's passing on July 20. With Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter, serving as an Executive Producer on Warrior, the guest star's appearance promises to be a heartfelt tribute. While the identity of the guest star remains undisclosed, show creator Tropper has tantalized viewers with hints that their portrayal will pay a distinctive and touching homage to Bruce Lee's legacy.

Related:Hoon Lee on How 'Warrior' Explores the Immigrant Experience and Why He Wants a Season 3

When and Where Was 'Warrior' Season 3 Filmed?

Image via HBO Max

Though it's set in San Francisco, Warrior is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Season 3 began production in July 2022 and filming went on until the end of October of the same year.

What Is 'Warrior' Season 3 About?

Warrior takes viewers on an intense journey through the Tong Wars in San Francisco's Chinatown during the late 19th century. Inspired by the writings of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, the show's third season delves into the aftermath of the race riots that shook Chinatown in the previous season. Utilizing her government connections, Mai Ling seizes the opportunity to consolidate her power. Simultaneously, Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei face the daunting challenge of finding new strategies for survival.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Josh Stoddard has hinted at the show's direction after the events of the Season 2 finale. As the authorities impose harsh new laws to target the Chinese community, the characters are left desperate, seeking alternative paths. This leads to taking risks, forming uneasy alliances, and experiencing significant betrayals that compel each character to confront unpleasant truths. It also pushes Ah Sahm to confront the conflict between the gangster he is and the hero his people expect him to be. On top of that, co-showrunner and EP Evan Endicott has also talked about Ah Sahm's evolution in the upcoming season. After successfully battling the Irish during the riotous climax of Season 2, Ah Sahm becomes a local legend, immortalized through a massive portrait hanging in Chinatown. While his name resonates with neighborhood kids and local merchants, Ah Sahm finds himself uneasy with the attention, questioning his role as a supposed hero.