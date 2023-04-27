It's time to get ready for another fight, as Max has announced the third season of Warrior is officially set to premiere on June 29. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a Chinese martial arts expert from Foshan who travels to San Francisco in search of his elder sister, Xiaojing, after she left her home years before the events of the show began. Warrior is also based on the writings of Bruce Lee, a legend of the martial arts genre. Throughout the actor's experience, a new story is born, allowing its main characters to improve their fighting skills while solving a mystery.

Sahm has always worked to make the place where he lived a better place, always making sure he helped people as much as he could. When his investigation leads him to discover that his sister (Dianne Doan) is now married to the head of the Long Zii Ton, he realizes that he now finds himself involved in a situation much more complicated than he originally imagined. The fight that ensues leaves the protagonist devastated, forcing him to work as a coolie for Penelope's (Joanna Vanderham) father, until he can find the inspiration to once again trust his instincts and join the fight against evil.

The plot of the third season deals with a very different type of story. In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive. The path of Ah Sahm has never been an easy one, and he will continue to prove his strength against all odds when the new episodes arrive on television screens this summer. Luckily for everyone, the protagonist remains true to his heart and always has the well-being of his family and his community in mind.

Max is Here to Make a Change

While the first two seasons of Warrior were considered to be HBO Max originals, the new episodes will already fall under the Max banner. The streaming platform will reinvent itself after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, with brand-new content making its way to the already prestigious catalog of the company. Some recently announced projects in development at Max include a new adaptation of Harry Potter and another show set in the Game of Thrones universe. This year will only mark the beginning of the new face of the platform.

While you wait for the third season of Warrior to premiere on Max on June 29, you can check out the official trailer below: