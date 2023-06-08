Max has unveiled the trailer for Season 3 of Warrior, an action-packed period drama set amidst the Tong Wars in late 1870s San Francisco. The series is based on original writings by legendary martial artist Bruce Lee.

The Tong Wars refers to a series of violent territorial disputes between criminal factions based in Chinatown and formed by Chinese immigrants trying to build an empire in the streets of San Francisco. The first season of Warrior follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who comes to the United States in search of his missing sister. Unfortunately, the protagonist’s proficiency with martial arts turns him into a valuable asset to crimelords trying to take control over Chinatown, which puts Ah Sahm in the middle of the brutal battles on the streets. So, while Warrior has a solid emotional hook and Ah Sahm’s journey is fascinating, since the first episode the show also features mesmerizing fistfights that underline how martial artists can be used as deadly weapons.

The new Season 3 trailer ensures fans that Warrior will keep bringing the adrenaline-infused action we love on the show, despite its new home at Max. Warrior was born as a Cinemax original production before being canceled after two seasons. Fortunately, HBO’s Max picked up the series for a third season, granting fans the opportunity to see how Ah Sahm’s story develops after the bloody Season 2 finale. So, while the wait has been long since Season 2 ended in 2020, the new trailer confirms patient fans will be rewarded.

The new trailer for Warrior Season 3 also brings Dianne Doan back as Mai Ling, Ah Sahm’s sister, who takes control over Chinatown in Season 2’s finale. In the upcoming season, Mai Ling will use her political connections to consolidate her powers, while Ah Sahm will try to find new ways to survive in a city that’s become hostile to his existence.

When Is Season 3 of Warrior Coming to Max?

Season 3 of Warrior also stars Olivia Cheng back as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Kieran Bew as Officer "Big Bill" O'Hara, Dean Jagger as Dan Leary, Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake, Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Lee, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Joe Taslim as Li Yong, Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley, Christian McKay as Mayor Samuel Blake, Perry Yung as Father Jun, Dustin Nguyen as Zing, Céline Buckens as Sophie Mercer, Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport, Chen Tang as Hong and Maria-Elena Laas as Rosalita Vega. Season 3 will also introduce Mark Dacascos as the villainous Kong Pak and Chelsea Muirhead as Yan Mi.

Warrior Season 3 premieres with three episodes on June 29, 2023, exclusively on Max. After that, new episodes come to the streamer every week. Check out the new trailer below.