The Big Picture Warrior pays homage to Bruce Lee's unrealized passion project, bringing his ideas to life in a modern context.

Andrew Koji shines as the lead Ah Sahm, portraying an intricate character in a world filled with thrilling action sequences.

Strong female characters and compelling storytelling make Warrior a must-watch for fans of martial arts, Westerns, and action.

Nearly every contemporary work of martial arts fiction is indebted to the legacy of Bruce Lee, but there is one series that has uniquely strong ties to the iconic figure. Warrior is a martial arts crime drama starring martial arts extraordinaire Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, a trained fighter who comes to San Francisco in the late 1800s in search of his sister. Ah Sahm quickly finds himself in the midst of the Tong Wars, a series of gang conflicts relating to the opium trade, gambling, and other criminal enterprises.

Warrior was initially produced by Cinemax for two seasons before they shuttered their original programming and moved the series to Max for what may be its final season. While the show built a passionate fan base, and impressed critics throughout its entire run, Warrior was canceled by Max in December 2023. In the wake of that cancelation, Netflix swooped up the rights to stream the series in the same month, potentially fueling the hope that if enough momentum is built, the streamer may greenlight a fourth season. But what exactly does this show have to do with Bruce Lee?

Warrior During the Tong Wars in the late 1800s, Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China, immigrates to San Francisco and becomes a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown. Release Date April 5, 2019 Creator Jonathan Tropper Cast Andrew Koji , Olivia Cheng , Jason Tobin , Dianne Doan , Kieran Bew , Dean Jagger , Tom Weston-Jones , hoon lee Main Genre Action Seasons 3

'Warrior' Is a Decades-Old, Unrealized Passion Project by Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee is best known for the 1973 martial arts masterpiece Enter the Dragon, a massive international hit that cemented his status as a Hollywood icon. Unfortunately, the major success of this film is something Lee never lived to see, as he unexpectedly passed away a mere six days before the film had its premiere in Hong Kong. So this series, which only released in 2019, doesn't seem like it could have any direct ties to Lee. However, Warrior is actually based on an original story treatment that Lee wrote himself sometime around the 1970s.

Lee, who was renowned for his martial arts abilities, was also an avid writer and wanted to break into a more creative role as his Hollywood career expanded. The concept he wrote, which Warrior is based on, was pitched to a variety of studios, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, in 1971. While his pitch was passed on, Warner soon released a series of its own called Kung Fu, starring David Carradine, which Lee's estate believes may have expanded on his ideas without his involvement. People involved with Kung Fu claim that the show was in development before Lee's treatment was seen by anyone at the studio, but the premise of a Chinese immigrant traveling to a "Western" setting to solve mysteries and kick ass shows a strong overlap between the two concepts.

Lee kept notebooks full of ideas for his story, and while it may have been conceptualized at that time as a wandering, episodic series, the eventual revival of his concept took on a more serialized structure, and Warrior was born. The show was created by Shannon Lee, Lee's daughter, and Justin Lin, best known for his multiple directorial efforts in the Fast & Furious franchise. The two came together to mine out and expand on Lee's concepts, crafting a story that would work in a modern context while also fulfilling Lee's creative vision, an unrealized passion project that he unfortunately never got to see through.

'Warrior' Is Must-See TV for Any Action Fans

Warrior having its roots in an old Bruce Lee story doesn't necessarily mean it is a successful evocation of everything we love about him, or that it would stand on its own as an entertaining series. Thankfully, the show is in great hands with Shannon Lee, who worked hard to honor her father's work, and Justin Lin, who is a great action director. The piece that really brings the whole puzzle together is Andrew Koji, the lead actor with a real-life background in taekwondo and kung fu who steps into the difficult task of playing a part that would have originally been envisioned for Bruce Lee himself. Koji worked to honor Lee's legacy while also making Ah Sahm a distinctive character.

Apart from its lead, the series has a wealth of characters who expand the scope of the story and take part in thrilling action sequences. When Ah Sahm travels to California to find his missing sister, Mai Ling, he is surprised to find that she is now the operating leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the region. Mai Ling, portrayed by Dianne Doan, is an adept fighter herself, and a strong figurehead. Ah Sahm finds a rivalry in Mai Ling's right-hand man, Li Yong (portrayed by martial arts expert Joe Taslim, The Raid), and a partnership in Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng), a powerful figure in the brothel industry and a gifted swordswoman. Warrior is notable for having powerful, complicated female characters at the forefront, engaging in the action alongside their male counterparts. While these four, and a large cast of supporting characters, vy for power, wealth, and freedom, the narrative never lets up, and the action never gets old.

The juxtaposition of martial arts storytelling in a Western setting works very well, as the series often evokes the feel of a series like Deadwood, and the grimy, crime-ridden setting is a perfect place to stage the impressive fight sequences. The production design immerses you squarely in this time and place, and the action allows Warrior to soar, as it is never mindless or lazily put together. When a fight occurs in this show, it actually develops the story or the characters' internal arcs in a meaningful way.

While the series, unfortunately, ended its original run on Max after Season 3, Warrior finding a new home on a streaming service as popular as Netflix gives a glimmer of hope that it may be revived for a fourth season. If you're a fan of Bruce Lee, action, martial arts, Westerns, or all of the above, you owe it to yourself to give the series a shot, and your viewing may contribute to another season being considered.

Warrior is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

