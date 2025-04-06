If you grew up in the '90s, two properties became a large part of pop culture: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Both franchises took the world by storm due to a mix of adolescent protagonists and martial arts action, not to mention live-action movies that vary in terms of quality. Naturally, there were also attempts to cash in on this success. Some of those attempts were memorable in their own right, while others are best left forgotten. One of the weirdest attempts had to be 1997's' Warriors of Virtue, which earned a scathing summary from Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert.

What Is 'Warriors of Virtue' About?

Warriors of Virtue centers on Ryan Jeffers (Mario Yedidia), a middle schooler who longs for adventure. Due to having a disability in his leg, he can't participate in most sports, so he turns to comic books and the stories his friend Ming (Dennis Dun) tells him while working at a Chinese restaurant. One day, Ryan is dared by older kids to cross a raging undercurrent in a water plant. He's knocked into a whirlpool and ends up being transported to the magical land of Tao. Ryan then learns about the Warriors of Virtue, a group of warriors dedicated to defending the mystical Lifesprings of Tao from the warlord Komodo (Angus Macfayden). The kicker? The Warriors are giant anthropomorphic kangaroos. Keeping in line with the Power Rangers theme, each Warrior of Virtue represents one of the five elements, and the combination of said elements helps turn the tide in their final battle. While the practical effects used to bring them to life are impressive, they're the stuff of nightmares when viewed up close.

Siskel and Ebert weren't fans of Warriors of Virtue. Ebert referred to the film as generic junk made for the international action market that was "a cheap hybrid of Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles," and found its production design impressive but criticized the story for being too derivative. They were far nicer to the film than other critics, since one writer grew so distressed at a screening that he vomited. Warriors of Virtue ended up being a box office bomb, only grossing $6.5 million against a $56 million production budget.

'Warriors of Virtue' Is a Fever Dream of a Movie