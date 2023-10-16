The Big Picture Warwick Davis criticizes the decision to remove Willow from Disney+, expressing his frustration and disappointment on social media, and questioning how to explain the situation to disappointed fans.

A few months after Willow was removed from Disney+ shortly after its release, Warwick Davis has criticized the decision through his official social media accounts. The actor reprised his role of the titular character in the 2022 television series, after playing the sorcerer in Ron Howard's 1988 film of the same name. But before audiences had a chance of enjoying the show, the company removed it from its streaming service in what was called a "tax write-off" at the time. Since a physical release of the project wasn't launched before its removal, there currently isn't a legal way to watch the series, erasing months of hard work the cast and crew poured into Willow permanently.

After David Zaslav began to remove titles from Max to cut costs, other studios followed suit, taking away the opportunity to discover new films and television shows from fans. The controversial decisions the streaming platforms took regarding the projects they shared on their catalogs was one of the main reasons why the dual Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike began, with workers fighting for better working conditions after seeing their efforts thrown away without any warning.

The series followed Willow twenty years after the events of the movie, where the Newlyn farmer was partially responsible for the defeat of Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), taking the young princess Elora with him to protect her from the evil forces that might be coming after her. Since the baby had grown into a young woman played by Ellie Bamber, it would be more difficult to protect her The princess had fallen in love with prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who was kidnapped by a possessed Commander Ballantine.

The Future of 'Willow'

Before Disney removed the show from their streaming catalog, Jon Kasdan had indicated that project was on a temporary pause, instead of headed towards a definitive cancelation. A second season of the series had already been written, according to Kasdan himself, but with first season's removal from Disney+ it appears that the studio won't be moving forward with the development of the new episodes. Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Ruby Cruz were also a part of the show's cast.

You can check out Warwick Davis' official post regarding the removal of Willow from Disney+ below: