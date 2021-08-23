This weekend, Twitter user C.A. Funderburg fired off a thread recounting the many sins of Blockbuster Video, the defunct video rental chain that’s now a source of ironic appreciation and misplaced nostalgia for how it was the cornerstone of the home entertainment market until it wasn’t. Funderburg wasn’t wrong in any of their assessments of the chain’s conservative values, stranglehold on the market, and ability to censor content they felt was objectionable while also limiting even older titles to its customers.

However, I imagine most cinephiles have mixed feelings towards Blockbuster Video because even though it was a bad company, it was also a ubiquitous one. In the 80s and 90s, once studios warmed up to the idea that they could make money from rentals (they initially pushed back because they were afraid of piracy and thought that this new technology would diminish their theatrical pull if that sounds familiar), Blockbuster became the giant conglomerate that offered these rentals to everyone. They were typically in the wrong aspect ratio (pan-and-scan to fit the 4:3 television that everyone had at the time) and they overloaded on “new releases” while limiting deeper cut titles and also having the corporate muscle to squeeze out smaller video stores that would (gasp) offer you movies that weren’t Hollywood’s latest offerings.

However, for those who lived in smaller cities and towns, Blockbuster was literally the only rental place around. It was your entry point, and to their credit, at least there was a “classics” section rather than a need to drive down to a competing store, subscribe to them for the year, and get your classics there. While rentals are now spread across various outlets (Apple, Amazon, etc.), when it comes to streamers, Netflix doesn’t bother with classics, and to Blockbuster’s credit, at least they weren’t attempting to make loads of Blockbuster Originals simply to fill their shelves. You could get a film education at Blockbuster and while it may have been flawed and curtailed, it was at least a place to start.

If you were into movies as a kid, it was the place to go other than the theater. It was your entry point not because you were overly fond of its rows of white shelves and blue-and-yellow color scheme, but because that’s where the movies were. If you didn’t want to be subject to whatever was on TV that weekend (and with commercial interruption unless you were a wealthier family that had a premium cable package with access to channels like HBO and Showtime), then you needed to go to a Blockbuster Video on a Friday night and pick up some cassettes (and later discs). And in all fairness, there was something to browsing physical rows of actual tapes that you could check out with strange box art that was trying to catch your eye rather than an algorithmically generated jpeg vaguely based on your past viewing habits.

And when you look at Blockbuster as an “experience”, the nostalgia starts to make sense, not because Blockbuster was a great experience (if the film you wanted to see was out of stock, you simply did not get to see it), but because I think we long for the communal aspect of going out with some friends to the store and conversing about what we wanted to see. No one needed to be pressured to check out something at Blockbuster, so it was relatively low-pressure situation where you could quietly browse the rows and maybe take a chance on something that simply looked interesting. Or you could go with your friends and argue over what everyone would have to watch or, if you were renting a video game, play that weekend.

After a year and a half where our social bonds have been so strained, I can now understands looking fondly on Blockbuster not for what it actually was, but for what it represented—hanging out with friends to see a movie but not having to go through the theatrical experience (which, as much as we like to romanticize it, has always been fraught between people who want to watch the movie and people who don’t give a shit and will behave however they want). We’re not longing for Blockbuster in particular as much as we’re longing for the video store, and all the video stores happened to be Blockbuster because it was a corporate behemoth that squeezed out independents.

There are a handful of these indies left (hi, Videodrome!), but now for most of us the entry point to home entertainment is streaming, and streaming is convenient but lonely. We can browse endlessly before just landing on something familiar or everything exists under the umbrella of “content” to where nothing is even treated as special. When a new movie came to Blockbuster, it got the prime back-wall space reserved for “New Releases”. When a new movie arrives on Apple, it’s up to people who attended Sundance to tell you to give CODA a chance. The incentives are totally different for streaming, and while I’m sure Netflix will inspire its own waves of nostalgia (“It used to come in the mail!”), we shouldn’t misplace our fondness for the past.

Blockbuster was a necessary evil. It was an entry point for countless cinephiles not because it was the best but because it was everywhere. Now that it’s gone, no one should mourn its loss, although I will say that if you don’t live near a robust video store (and most people don’t), you’ll find yourself startled when some arthouse, classic, or foreign film inevitably isn’t on streaming (not that these kinds of movies were ever big at Blockbuster). It would be nice if there were a resurgence of the independent video store because what we’re longing for isn’t Blockbuster or even selection, but a place to gather and share a love of movies surrounded by a wealth of cinema—not “content”, but films that we can pick up, examine, and embrace.

