The first three episodes of Season 2 are currently available to stream.

Paramount+ has confirmed that Evil, which recently made the leap over to the streaming service from its original airing place on CBS, will officially be getting a third season. The first three episodes of Season 2 have already premiered on Paramount+, but it seems the ViacomCBS streamer is pleased with the early viewership numbers for the series — which have reportedly only grown each week. The currently-airing second season will consist of 13 episodes premiering weekly on Sundays for Paramount+ subscribers.

Evil has already been garnering comparisons to shows like Hannibal and The X-Files, but carves out a niche all its own. The show revolves around a skeptical psychologist who is partnered up with a priest-in-training and a contractor to investigate some of the church's most inexplicable mysteries and phenomena. Their aim is to determine whether something truly otherworldly is to blame, or if there's a much more logical explanation for these strange occurrences.

Image via CBS

RELATED: Mike Colter on ‘Evil’ Season 2 and Never Getting Closure for ‘Luke Cage’

Recently, it was revealed that Evil creators Robert and Michelle King had chosen to re-edit the second half of Season 2 in order to account for the show's move to Paramount+, re-adding scenes that were originally cut for network standards and practices due to length, language, or sexuality — and no doubt adding a more sinful spin on the series moving forward.

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of Evil is currently airing on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering weekly on Sundays. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been confirmed.

KEEP READING: Why You Should Be Watching 'Evil,' Network TV's Best Horror Show Since ‘Hannibal’

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dr. Death' Review: Joshua Jackson Is Terrific in Terrifying Peacock Series That's as Sharp as a Scalpel You'll never want to have surgery again after watching this show, which seems poised to be Peacock's first hit drama.

Read Next

Carly Lane (195 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane