Harrison Ford Weighs In on Han Solo’s ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Scene: “I Don’t Care”

At this point in his career, Harrison Ford has settled comfortably into two separate roles — the beloved actor behind a handful of the most iconic characters of all time, and the very tired actor who would like to stop talking about those characters, thank you very much. Just ask our own editor in chief. But since digital media is dying and franchises monopolize the pop culture conversation (Happy Monday!), Ford will probably be hearing Star Wars questions for as long as he’s still doing interviews. Case in point: USA Today sat down with the actor to discuss The Call of the Wild, but couldn’t resist slipping in a question about whether Han Solo was a Force Ghost in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ford’s response?

“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is…Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Sounds about right. Ford went on to explain how director J.J. Abrams convinced him to return for the film.

“When JJ asked me to do it, I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’m dead!…He said, ‘Sorta dead. You can do this.’ He hadn’t written anything at that time. But he said, ‘This is going to be great.’ So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy.”

The actor also conceded that his brief Rise of Skywalker appearance was “a useful addition to the story” and worth it on a personal level for “the chance to do another scene with Adam”, proving once again that Adam Driver‘s talent will be the thing to bridge generations and unite us all.

For even more Harrison Ford, here is our full review of Call of the Wild.