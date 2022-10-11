The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.

Even a wholesome family feature like The Wizard of Oz can have a real dark side when you research what the cast had to go through, but when it's a horror film it almost becomes a selling point. The disasters add to the film's mystique, that it was just as terrifying to make as it was to watch, a film so scary that it was demonic. The horrific helicopter crash in The Twilight Zone: The Movie; the mysterious deaths and human skeletons in Poltergeist; Cannibal Holocaust is more recognized for its horrific production than the content or quality of the actual film.

We tell these stories as if around a campfire, but does the story of a curse give those calling the shots an "out" for their part in it?

The Exorcist is one such film. Directed by William Friedkin and released in 1973, The Exorcist was part of a brand-new chapter of horror films. There are films before it that are still regarded as great, but horror films of the 1970s, chiefly The Omen, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Exorcist, are still regarded as truly terrifying. The mass hysteria surrounding The Exorcist lives in infamy, the visceral and physical reactions it caused in those watching it, that no one had seen a film quite like it. The twisted possession of young Regan McNeil, played masterfully by Linda Blair, and the attempts to expel the demon inside of her, is still regarded as one of the most terrifying films of all time, even 49 years later.

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

The Film Was Cursed By Unethical Directing

The fact that it is one in the canon of cursed films only exacerbates this. The stories are very well known by this point: how the house they were shooting at caught fire and was burned to the ground, except for the set of Regan's room; how they brought a priest to bless the set as a precaution; the amount of mass hysteria that spread across the audience worldwide; and, as it is commonplace with cursed films, the misfortune that befell the cast and crew. Injuries, deaths, and the deaths of family members. Standard fare for a cursed film, unfortunate events that are connected through the production of a highly controversial horror picture.

However, injuries don't just happen, and not all accidents are entirely free from blame. As academics of film and film production, it is our responsibility to demystify these cursed films, and give due credit to those who had to endure it.

Production starts in 1972, and it becomes clear to the cast and crew, as it becomes clear to anyone researching the production of this film, that most of the on-set chaos sits squarely on the shoulders of Friedkin himself. He had gained a reputation for his rather manic and irrational demeanor and his, to say the least, "peculiar" directing methods. Friedkin was known to fire guns or hit actors to elicit a real jump of fright. He was known to be incredibly intense and would do anything to get the take he wanted, including turning the set into an icebox for the camera to catch the fogged breath. There was clearly a method to this madness, but the authenticity of a scene meant more to him than the health and safety of the actors, which resulted in both Blair and Ellen Burstyn, who played Regan's mother, receiving permanent spine damage due to faulty special effect riggings. The shots that end up in the film are usually the exact ones where the actors are really injured by the riggings and pulleys of early special effects setups, and Friedkin insisting on continuing despite those injuries, or encouraging further ones.

Of course, there are some things that can't be explained by an unorthodox director pushing his actors to the limit by any means possible. The fire was from a bird flying into a circuit box, an unfortunate accident, though it is undeniably odd that one room was left standing. The other element that no one could've controlled or foreseen were the unexpected deaths of actors or family members of actors that happened before the release of the film. This is one of the key elements of a 'cursed' film, and whether you think it is insensitive to sensationalize the deaths of real people, it does make sense when you learn how delayed the film had become. Due to an inflated budget, the eruption of the set, the wasted days, the malfunctions, and the injuries of the actors, and a bout of dysentery after some crew members shot in Iraq, shooting lasted twice as long as projected. A lot can happen in nine months, which is how long production ended up lasting. In that time a flu epidemic hit London and caused the death of Jack MacGowran, who played Burke Jennings, and in that time Vasiliki Maliaros, who played Damien Karras' mother and was already 90 years old, unfortunately passed away, too.

The Mass Hysteria Around 'The Exorcist'

When the film was finally released, the mass hysteria exploded into the public. People had been reported to faint and throw up in the cinemas, no one had ever seen anything like this outside of a grindhouse theater, and they were not prepared for it. Warner Bros. leaned heavily into the controversy; after all, it was free publicity. The film was being talked about by everyone from The Academy to the Catholic Church, and that discourse caused more and more people to see what all the fuss is about. Now, years later we still talk about it for its artistic achievements but also for the misfortunes that plagued the production.

As human beings, we innately draw connections in our head of events, try to find a reason, an explanation for bad things that happen. The cast and crew of The Exorcist fell victim to this as well, believing that the film followed them around, lingering like a ghost well after production ended. The film had to be cursed, how else could all of this had happened at once? How else could it elicit such a strong reaction?

The Exorcist is a powerful film, it's haunting, incredibly well acted and masterfully crafted. There's a reason why it's the film spotlighted for legitimizing horror movies and changing the game forever. However, it is incredibly unlikely that it was subject of a demonic curse, merely the result of delayed production allowing more time for outside tragedy, and insane directing methods from Friedkin inside the house. Nevertheless, Friedkin went to Jesuit priest Father Bermingham, a technical advisor on the film, and asked him to perform an exorcism on the set. He refused, stating that there was not enough evidence of demonic possession, but he did bless the set and all the cast and crew. There were no other reported incidents after that.

Some things that happen during the making of a film can't be explained. Two planes being struck by lightning on route to shooting The Omen is definitely weird, and some questions don't have answers. Cursed films are fascinating as film history lessons, to see how much, or how little progress has been made since 1973. But curses, no matter how fun they may be to speculate, should never be the hand waving answer when the real culprits are the ones behind the camera.