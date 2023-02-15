Marvel may have given Ant-Man the limelight when introducing its micro heroes into the MCU, but it’s really The Wasp who was the bigger deal when The Avengers first banded together in Marvel Comics. Hope Van Dyne (played on screen by Evangeline Lilly) plays a prominent role in the Ant-Man & The Wasp films, as well as in the upcoming Marvel film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But who is The Wasp and just how comic book accurate is she within the MCU?

The Wasp’s Backstory in Marvel Comics

In the comics, there have been several different characters who have taken on the mantle of The Wasp, including Janet Van Dyne (Hank Pym's wife), Nadia Pym (Hank's daughter), and several others. Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Ernie Hart in 1963, the Wasp in the comics initially follows the story of Janet Van Dyne, a wealthy fashion designer with a penchant for justice (with one of her clients being She-Hulk!). After the brutal murder of her father by an alien, she takes matters into her own hands and decides to avenge his death, aided by her partner and eventually husband, Dr. Hank Pym, who exposes her to Pym Particles and this duo works together to fight crime and both join the Avengers. She and Ant-Man go on to defeat the aforementioned alien and develop an alliance. Some of Wasp’s biggest nemesis include: Worldwind, Porcupine and Egghead.

Hope Van Dyne, another prominent Wasp in the comics who happens to be Janet’s daughter, is who takes the helm after Janet’s death in the comics. It’s this version of the character who we see as MCU’s Wasp.

Differences in The Wasp's Character in the MCU vs. Marvel Comics

In the comics, Janet Van Dyne is the original Wasp appearing for the first time in Tales to Astonish no. 44 in 1963 and is a founding member of the Avengers. In the MCU, the character of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) is introduced as the daughter of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas and the original Ant-Man) and his wife Janet (Michelle Pfieffer) who was the first Wasp.

One of the biggest differences between the MCU and the comics is that Hope Van Dyne becomes the Wasp much earlier, as we see her don the costume in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp - originally given her iconic suit in the end credits of Ant-Man. This is a far cry from her comic book counterpart, who doesn't become the Wasp until after Janet Van Dyne's death. In the comics, Janet Van Dyne is portrayed as a socialite and fashion model who initially has a strained relationship with Hank Pym, with The Avengers #213 comicbook published in 1981 even citing Hank Pym’s role in spousal abuse.There’s no hint of this in the MCU, with Janet and Hank’s relationship remaining above board. In the MCU, Hope Van Dyne is a skilled fighter and scientist who works alongside her father and Scott Lang, the Ant-Man.

The Wasp's Costume Differs Between the MCU & Marvel Comics

The costume of The Wasp in the MCU differs from the comic book version in a few ways. In the comics, The Wasp has a more revealing outfit with a yellow and black color scheme, whereas in the MCU’s 2018 installment of the Ant-Man and the Wasp, her costume is a sleeker, more modern design with a predominantly black and red color scheme, complimenting Ant-Man’s. Additionally, in the comics, The Wasp's wings are depicted as being part of her suit, while in the MCU, they are separate pieces of technology that attach to her back, made by Hank Pym.

In the MCU, both Hope Van Dyne and her mother Janet have the ability to shrink down to a subatomic level and manipulate their size and density. They use special suits designed by Hank Pym to harness their abilities. In the comics Wasp has the ability to shrink down to a tiny size, fly, and fire bioelectric energy blasts. She can also communicate telepathically with insects and uses a tiny air gun popularized in the comic Tales to Astonish #57. Additionally, in the comics, the Wasp has the ability to shrink and grow in size, as well as fly using her wings. In the MCU, Hope has these abilities, but also has a blasters built into her suit. The movie version of the character is portrayed as a skilled fighter and strategist, while in the comics, the character's powers are more centered around size manipulation and flight.

The Wasp & The Avengers Connection

Much like discrepencies between Ant-Man's portrayal in the MCU vs. Marvel Comics, the portrayal of the Wasp in the MCU also differs from the comics in terms of her role in the Avengers. In the comics, Janet Van Dyne was a founding member of the Avengers, giving the idea of a group of superheroes teaming together to fight against a common enemy, and plays a key role in several story arcs.

In the comic, The Avengers #183 released in 1979, Janet briefly joins the Lady Liberators, a group of female superheroes marketed as a Feminist catalog, though its lack of success meant it was cancelled after its first issue. The Wasp in the comics played a significant role in the development of feminism in comic books. She was one of the first female superheroes to receive equal billing with her male counterparts, and her leadership within the Avengers team challenged traditional gender roles. Additionally, her storyline and character development explored themes of gender discrimination and female empowerment, paving the way for future female comic book characters.

The comics from the 80s focused on portraying Janet Van Dyne’s journey to self-empowerment after her divorce from her abusive husband, Hank Pym, and comes second to Captain America, in the number of times she led the Avengers and becomes one of their most prominent leaders, as seen in comics such as The Avengers #71. By the 2000s, under her leadership of the Avengers, the group has more female superheroes than male, a feat not accomplished ever before in Avengers’ history in The Avengers vol. 3 #71.

In the MCU, Hope Van Dyne does not join the Avengers until the events of Avengers: Endgame, where she fights as The Wasp alongside the other heroes, but she is not normally considered a member of the team.

The Wasp will next be seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, out in theaters Thursday, February 16th.

