The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its diverse and dynamic characters with compelling personalities, each brought to life by talented and frequently well-known actors in the industry. While some of them play a significant role in the overall storyline, others are often overlooked due to their limited screen time or forgettable roles.

Furthermore, Reddit has always been known for having opinions, and when it comes to phenomenal actors who were under-utilized in small parts in huge cinematic universes, there is, as one would guess, a lot of discussion. From Sterling K. Brown's appearance in Black Panther to Mads Mikkelsen's Doctor Strange villain, these are some of the skilled stars (and their respective characters) whose undeniable talents have been wasted in the MCU, according to users on the website.

10 Sterling K. Brown

Image via Marvel Studios

Known for his outstanding portrayal of lawyer Christopher Darden in The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (which even earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie), Sterling K. Brown is indubitably a masterclass performer. In the MCU, he plays N'Jobu, the younger brother of T'Chaka, uncle to T'Challa, and father to Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger.

RELATED: The Most Technologically Innovative Movies of the 2010s

On the platform, several users seem to believe that K. Brown's talents were misused in such a small role, and understandably so. "Not a single soul remembered Sterling K. Brown in Black Panther," the user jessmarianothinker wrote. "That's how wasted he was."

9 Ben Kingsley

Image via Marvel Studios

In Iron Man 3, Best Actor winner Ben Kingsley played Trevor Slattery, an actor hired to portray the legendary terrorist "The Mandarin," Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) biggest antagonist at the time. According to many, the critically acclaimed actor could've gotten a proper role in the cinematic universe.

"Ben Kingsley is capable of way more than what we’ve seen with Trevor Slattery even though they have redeemed the character some over the years," the user 2PacTookMyLunchMoney explained. The star only has one additional appearance thus far, but fans are certainly crossing their fingers for more.

8 Rachel McAdams

Image via Marvel Studios

Whether we're talking Mean Girls or Sherlock Holmes, everyone is likely familiar with the work of the versatile Rachel McAdams by now. In 2016, she graced the big screen by stepping into the shoes of Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) love interest, Christine Palmer, an extremely underrated supporting character in the franchise.

On the website, the user smallrockwoodvessel could not help expressing their disappointment with how underutilized McAdams was in the first film: "I was so sad when I saw her in Doctor Strange, such wasted potential," they wrote. Although Christine also appeared in the latest Doctor Strange installment, her role still fell short of many expectations.

7 Karl Urban

Image via Marvel Studios

Karl Urban is one of New Zealand's most well-known actors, with his career spanning from Hollywood blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings trilogy to action comedies like Red. In Thor: Ragnarok, Urban brought the former Einherjar warrior Skurge to life with hilarious results. Unfortunately, his time in the MCU did not last long.

"I like Urban in Ragnarok but I felt he could’ve been used so much better down the line, especially as Wolverine," the user InternationalClick78· suggested. "The problem is that Karl Urban is too game. He's always down to take roles that are third, fourth, or fifth billed when in reality he is a STAR," a user replied.

6 Natalie Dormer

Image via Marvel Studios

While Natalie Dormer is quite the talented star, having consequently made a name for herself in the industry — especially starring in compelling period drama television pieces such as The Tudors, where she plays Anne Bolyn, and Game of Thrones as Margaery Tyrell — her character's screen time in Captain America: First Avenger almost equals zero.

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' Characters We Wish Had Lived a Bit Longer

Considering that she is a beloved actress, many users openly discuss their discontentment with such a thing. "Would have been great as a Marvel hero or another character but she’s a secretary in TFA and makes out with Chris Evans," the user andrig92 commented. "It was a small role though and I think casting her as a different character is still perfectly doable," another user suggested in a different post.

5 Christopher Eccleston

Image via Marvel Studios

As Redditors see it, Christopher Eccleston was yet another huge talent gone to waste in the franchise. The highly regarded actor has been nominated in the Best Actor category at the BAFTA with a plethora of work that spans from Let Him Have It to Doctor Who, where he played the Ninth Doctor.

Eccleston portrayed the leader of the Dark Elves, Malekith, in Thor: The Dark World. "They got the tone of Thor so wrong, it was ok in the origin story — but Thor 2 just didn’t work on any level," the user roadtrip-ne commented. "That said Eccleston was the best part of that movie — and he’s wearing enough prosthetics to come back as something else."

4 Lee Pace

Image via Marvel Studios

Lee Pace's role as the Guardians of the Galaxy antagonist Ronan the Accuser is easily one of Marvel's most obscure and menacing; despite these facts, it remains a pretty overlooked one. In addition to its MCU role, Pace is best known for his work in The Hobbit trilogy and the period drama series Halt and the Catch Fire.

There is no way to deny Pace's unquestionable acting skills. With that said, it is difficult for one to wrap their head around the fact that his character wasn't properly utilized. According to the user NotKeanuReevez, Pace is "a tremendous actor and person and I hope they can find a role for him besides Ronan which the [average] person wouldn't even know is him."

3 Christian Bale

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder was easily one of Marvel's recent biggest letdowns. Nevertheless, Christian Bale's on-screen counterpart alone makes the film worth checking. The Oscar-winning actor brought the supervillain Gorr the God Butcher to life seamlessly, delivering yet another masterclass performance.

In the words of a now-deleted user, however, it is really saddening "how Gorr and Christian Bale were both wasted in Thor: Love and Thunder like it’s as if the MCU didn’t bother to try make Gorr seem dangerous."

2 Idris Elba

Popular for his show-stopping roles in television series The Wire (which featured his breakthrough role) and Luther, Idris Elba is one of the most talented British actors of his generation. In the MCU, he was first introduced in the first Thor film as the all-seeing Heimdall, protector and guardian of Asgard.

RELATED: First 'Luther' Images Show Idris Elba Back as Fan-Favorite Detective

"Dude should have had a much bigger role. In fact they could have completely taken out the Warriors Three and Darcy (although WandaVision redeemed her character for me) and focused that time on Heimdal and Odin," the user Taserface616 said.

1 Mads Mikkelsen

Image via Marvel Studios

Plenty of Redditors agree that the Hannibal actor was severely misused in the MCU — ImperialVision, for one, even highlights how Mads Mikkelsen "would have made an awesome Dr. Doom" instead. In the first installment of Doctor Strange, the star plays antagonist Kaecilius, a former member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

A user noted, with many also acknowledging the fact, how they could not believe "nobody said Mads Mikkelsen yet" and highlighted how his character was "great" but had the potential to be so much more. Unfortunately, fans will have to settle for the fact that the powers of Mikkelsen's mystic on-screen counterpart can only be witnessed in the first entry, as the character is not set to return any time soon.

KEEP READING: The Funniest MCU Characters, According to Reddit