InXile Entertainment has revealed the newest expansion for Wasteland 3 titled Cult of the Holy Detonation will be released on October 5. During the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom 2021, the Game Director of Wasteland 3 David Rogers sat down for an interview to discuss what players can expect in the next expansion for the post-apocalypse RPG.

Cult of the Holy Detonation will take players to the Cheyenne Mountain Military Complex, a facility located in the mountain of the same name that was built to survive a nuclear war. When reaching level 16, players will be called to help secure this facility and all that is inside. Upon arrival, they will find themselves trapped between two warring cults that have come to see a prewar experiment, the titular Holy Detonation, as their God. Rogers made it clear that once in the middle of the conflict, players will have a lot of freedom to decide how the story unfolds. "Choice and consequence is our bread and butter," said Rogers. Everything from who lives and dies, the outcome of the Holy War taking place in this bunker, and the very fate of Colorado is in the player's hands. No pressure.

Image via inXile Entertainment

RELATED: ‘Frostpunk 2’ Announcement Trailer Showcases the Snow-Covered Apocalypse

When it comes to gameplay changes, Rogers said that the team wanted returning players to experience something different from any other version of Wasteland 3 by making a "Wasteland style dungeon crawl." "It's no longer about huddling in a corner and throwing down turrets," Rogers said, "it's not about killing, it's about getting the job done." These missions will task players with organizing their team and completing objectives through strategic plays, from rescuing POWs to interrupting cult rituals, players will need to reevaluate their Ranger Team. Rogers hopes that this new style of mission gives the game a new sense of excitement and challenge that the game hasn't had before. Along with the new DLC, Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection is also on the way. The Colorado Collection includes Wasteland 3, The Battle of Steeltown expansion that released earlier this year, and the new Cult of the Holy Detonation expansion, all in one complete package.

Wasteland 3 is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Cult of the Holy Detonation and Colorado Collection version of the game will both be available on October 5 with the Holy Detonation DLC being available on Xbox Game Pass the same day. Watch the announcement trailer for Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation below.

KEEP READING: 'Destiny 2: The Witch Queen' Trailer Reveals Release Date and New Details for Next Expansion

Share Share Tweet Email

Is It Still Worth the Hassle Trying to Get a PS5? Is it time to give your refresh button a rest?

Read Next