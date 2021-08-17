It has long been rumored that the Assassin's Creed series and the Watch Dogs series were set within the same universe. Until now, these have just been rumors and Ubisoft has released multiple hints that the two universes were the same. But Ubisoft has just released a trailer announced that as a part of Watch Dogs: Legion season pass, a playable assassin would be joining the game.

This update will add Darcy, a member of the Assassin's Brotherhood, to Watch Dogs: Legion's playable roster. Players can use this futuristic assassin in the main game or online. Naturally, Darcy looks to utilize sneaking, as well as her hidden blade, which will be familiar to fans of the Assasin's Creed series. While only season pass holders will have access to this new character, all users can expect free content, which includes two-story missions as well as new world events.

It is unknown yet what these free missions and world events will be, but the tomb of assassins is featured heavily in the trailer and will most likely be involved. New game modes will be coming to Watch Dogs: Legion as well. These include Resistance Mode, which allows Albion soldiers to spot you when you're close, disabling fast travel and causing checkpoints to go off when you enter them. Invasion and Extraction are two new PvP modes that are being added as well as Legion of the Dead, which will be a zombie-inspired survival mode.

All of this content will be available on August 24 and this will be the last of the season's pass content. You can get check out the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs: Legion crossover trailer below.

