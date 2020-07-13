‘Watch Dogs: Legion’: Watch Over 7 Minutes of Hacktivism in New Gameplay Video

In case you missed the Ubisoft Forward presentation over the weekend, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Not only can you watch the latest trailers for Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you can also get a glimpse of the latest gameplay footage available from the hacktivist sci-fi game Watch Dogs: Legion.

A new video from Ubisoft reveals more than seven minutes of gameplay from the upcoming game, showing off how you can literally hack into just about anyone on the screen in an attempt to recruit them into your growing resistance movement. We know that the game will be released on October 29th, so the only question we have now is how soon its fictional tech and story will become a reality.

Here’s the current synopsis of Watch Dogs: Legion to bring you up to speed:

Legion, It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Check out nearly eight minutes of gameplay from Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion below:

Get your first look at new Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay. Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance. Coming Oct 29th.

And as a bonus, here’s the Watch Dogs: Legion-inspired short film from Emmy awards-winner Alberto Mielgo (Love, Death + Robots):

Enter the Watch Dogs Legion universe in this intense chase through a dystopian London created by Emmy awards winner Alberto Mielgo. This piece is the result of an artistic collaboration that will show you how, in Watch Dogs Legion, you can stop being a regular bystander and join the resistance family to get a chance to reclaim your future! Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on 29th October 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia

Here’s more of what you can expect from Watch Dogs: Legion this fall: