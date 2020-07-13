‘Watch Dogs: Legion’: Watch Over 7 Minutes of Hacktivism in New Gameplay Video

In case you missed the Ubisoft Forward presentation over the weekend, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Not only can you watch the latest trailers for Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you can also get a glimpse of the latest gameplay footage available from the hacktivist sci-fi game Watch Dogs: Legion.
A new video from Ubisoft reveals more than seven minutes of gameplay from the upcoming game, showing off how you can literally hack into just about anyone on the screen in an attempt to recruit them into your growing resistance movement. We know that the game will be released on October 29th, so the only question we have now is how soon its fictional tech and story will become a reality.
Here’s the current synopsis of Watch Dogs: Legion to bring you up to speed:
Legion, It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance.
Check out nearly eight minutes of gameplay from Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion below:
Get your first look at new Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay. Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance. Coming Oct 29th.
And as a bonus, here’s the Watch Dogs: Legion-inspired short film from Emmy awards-winner Alberto Mielgo (Love, Death + Robots):
Enter the Watch Dogs Legion universe in this intense chase through a dystopian London created by Emmy awards winner Alberto Mielgo. This piece is the result of an artistic collaboration that will show you how, in Watch Dogs Legion, you can stop being a regular bystander and join the resistance family to get a chance to reclaim your future!
Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on 29th October 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia
Here’s more of what you can expect from Watch Dogs: Legion this fall:
PLAY AS ANYONE Build a team with a huge range of characters to choose from, all bringing their own unique abilities. From a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady, everyone has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset that should be used in unique situations. Customize your Legion with enhanced gadgets, unique outfits and iconic masks.
AN IMMERSIVE STORY After a mysterious assailant initiates devastating terror attacks on London, DedSec, a secret underground resistance who is being blamed for the attacks and is on the brink of annihilation, needs your help. Your mission is to rebuild DedSec to fight back against those who wish to keep London oppressed. You will continue to meet colorful characters along the way – both villains and allies – in your fight for London.
HACKING IS YOUR WEAPON Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure, and unleash DedSec’s mastery of technology: hijack armed combat drones, reconstruct past events using augmented reality to discover who is behind the terror attacks, and hack your way through the most advanced security systems. Upgrade and deploy tech gadgets such as the Stealth Cloak, the Spiderbot, a Micro-Missile Launcher, and the powerful Electro Fist in a brand new melee system.
LIBERATE AN OPEN WORLD LONDON Explore a massive urban open world and fight to liberate London’s many famous landmarks—including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye—and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, darts, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art.
TEAM UP WITH FRIENDS Join forces with up to three friends in online multiplayer as you freely explore London together or take on special co-op missions, and unique game modes. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online content, rewards and themed events.