Ubisoft released a new game mode for Watch Dogs: Legion called Legion of the Dead for consoles. Along with the release is a new trailer showing players what to expect from this new mode, which was previously only available for PC.

Legion of the Dead is a zombie survival game mode that can be played solo or with up to four players. The trailer itself shows players using various weapons, tools, and even powers throughout in order to survive. It also confirms that this new mode will be a free update for Watch Dogs: Legion, and that it is available now for consoles. Players must find supplies that are scattered throughout London and make it out alive before the zombies can get them.

Zombies are not the only threat however, as players must also deal with Albion soldiers and Clan Kelley enforcers, as they guard resources that will be essential to their survival. Every time the player succeeds in an extraction, they will be rewarded with Z-creds, which is the currency used to buy powerful tools and weapons for the next run.

Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft has stated that Legion of the Dead is designed to be extremely dynamic, as there are a large variety of strategies available that players can use to escape. They must be able to adjust their tactics throughout the run, depending on what kind of loot, gadgets, and ammo that they find while trying to get out.

Watch Dogs: Legion is an action-adventure game and a sequel to Watch Dogs 2. In it, your goal is to build a resistance in order to take down London's government, which is causing its downfall with state surveillance, private military, and organized crime. Since its release, Ubisoft has added a lot of content to the game, such as its Bloodline DLC, and even a crossover event with Assassin's Creed.

The game is available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out the trailer for the Legion of the Dead release below:

