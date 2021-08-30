Ubisoft has announced a new crossover event between Watch Dogs: Legion and Netflix's Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel). As you might have already guessed, it is a heist! The event is an online co-op experience and will have players team up with their friends to conduct a bank robbery. The event is already available to all Watch Dogs: Legion online players.

​​​​​​The event is an online co-op mission, which is titled "Paperless." Players can sport the signature masks and red jumpsuits of La Casa De Papel. Players will rob Clan Kelly, who has taken over the Bank of London and made it the home of many counterfeit ETO. ​​​​​The crypto heist is all about sneaking into the bank and downloading the crypto by disabling the firewall. Once you've completed the mission, you'll unlock an exclusive skin for all your recruits.

This isn't the first Watch Dogs: Legion crossover, as the previous major update added Darcy, a member from the 'Assassin's Creed' brotherhood. Darcy has her own set of moves, which includes stabbing with the hidden blade and new missions. This also means you can make an epic team of Grannys wearing masks and jumpsuits and Assassins to kill Zombies, as the newly added game mode has an army of zombies swarming the entire London.

All the content is part of Watch Dogs' extensive post-launch content, which includes Bloodline DLC that added Aiden Pearce and Wrench from previous Watch Dogs games. There will be more content down the road, so this might just be the best time to play as anyone. The online co-op mission of the crossover is already live for all Watch Dogs online players. Check out the reveal trailer for the crossover event below.

