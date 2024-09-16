Ubisoft has officially wrapped up production on the long-awaited Watch Dogs movie. In a recent tweet, the studio shared a behind-the-scenes image and marked the occasion with the caption "run film_wrapped.exe," signaling the end of filming. The announcement comes after more than a decade since the film was first revealed in 2013, around the time of the franchise's inception. French filmmaker Mathieu Turi directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Christie LeBlanc. It's been a quick production turnaround, as filming only began on the project back in July.

The cast includes Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), while last week Australian actress Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) was announced as joining the cast too. Although details about their roles and the movie's plot remain scarce, fans are eager to see how the film adaptation will translate the franchise's core elements onto the big screen.

What Is the 'Watch Dogs' Franchise About?

The Watch Dogs franchise has been a significant part of Ubisoft's lineup since the release of the first game in 2014. The games are known for their open-world environments, focusing on themes of hacking, surveillance, and the power of technology. Set in various cities like Chicago, San Francisco, and London, the games follow different protagonists as they use hacking skills to fight against corrupt systems and expose conspiracies.

The first game introduced players to Aiden Pearce, a skilled hacker seeking revenge for a personal tragedy. The sequel, Watch Dogs 2, expanded on these themes with a new protagonist, Marcus Holloway, in a more vibrant San Francisco setting. Watch Dogs: Legion, the latest installment, introduced a novel mechanic that allows players to recruit and control multiple characters across a near-future London.

While Ubisoft has yet to reveal if the movie will follow a particular game or explore a new storyline, the franchise's blend of action, tech-savvy intrigue, and social commentary will provide a great launching platform for adaptation. With filming now complete, fans hope the Watch Dogs movie will capture the series' gritty, tech-infused atmosphere while exploring its signature themes of hacking and freedom-fighting. The franchise's global fanbase eagerly awaits more details, including a potential release date.

The movie joins other Ubisoft adaptations, like 2016's Assassin’s Creed, a new television adaptation of Assassin's Creed as well, and Tom Clancy’s The Division — currently in development — marking Ubisoft’s ambitious expansion into film and TV. Stay tuned for more.