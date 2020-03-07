Watch Donnie Yen & Liu Yifei Unleash Their Inner Badass in a New ‘Mulan’ Clip

Disney has unveiled a new clip from Mulan and it’s one of the most action-packed clips we’ve seen so far. The new clip from the live-action remake sees leading lady Liu Yifei as Mulan and Donnie Yen as Chinese army commander Tung come together to show off their impressive martial arts skills.

In the new clip, “Commander,” we get a better preview of Yen’s character, Commander Tung, while also getting more shots of Yifei’s Mulan in action. Tung is clearly a strong leader and wildly skilled, showing off his abilities while training new troops and in battle. Also packed into the short clip are new moments like Mulan, posing as a male Chinese army recruit, wows the other men with her martial arts skills, Tung shows off his swordsmanship, Mulan deploys her badass martial arts skills to take on numerous enemies, and more. What results is a thoroughly invigorating new look at Mulan that will leave any prospective audience member hooked.

In addition to Yifei and Yen, the Mulan live-action remake cast includes Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Tzi Ma, and Rosalind Chao. The feature film was directed by Niki Caro. The combined vision of Disney and Caro’s for Mulan will include some interesting changes and updates to the 1998 animated movie, like removing any big musical numbers. We found out why these changes were made while on the set of Mulan, so make sure you check it out.

Mulan hits theaters on 27. You can watch the “Commander” clip below. Get the latest news on Mulan here.