The finale of yet another Emmy Awards season has come to a close, with the 2024 iteration being a particularly historic offering. With a ceremony hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the star-studded night brought with it a lot of expected winners, but also a few surprises splintered throughout. The result was a big celebration for 2024 television, which could genuinely be considered one of the best years for television in a very long time. Even the shows that didn't take home wins, such as the debut season of Fallout and the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, still proved that fact by just being nominated.

Arguably the biggest winner of the night was Disney and Hulu, as two of their shows took home most of the awards for the night. However, Netflix and Max also snuck in to snag some prestigious awards as well. That doesn't even mention the Creative Arts portion of the Emmys, which also celebrated many of the other performances and shows of the year. Now that all of these shows have Emmy trophies, you might be wondering where and how you can watch all of them. Well, wonder no longer, as we've compiled a list of where and how you can watch every 2024 Emmy-winning show right here.

'Shōgun'

(2024-)

Creators: Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks Starring: Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Yûki Kedôin, Akiko Kobayashi, Takehiro Hira, Yuki Kura, Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Shinnosuke Abe, and Hiromoto Ida Awards: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narraitve Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Perior or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Main Title Design, and Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

The big winner of the night was Shōgun, which took home a whopping 18 Emmy awards. FX and Hulu's bid to change Shōgun's status from a limited series into a drama series appears to have succeeded, which all but assures a second season is on the way. The smash-hit drama is an excellent adaptation of James Clavell's original novel, and fans are no doubt eager to see how the story continues. Season 1 of Shōgun sees an Englishman named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) wash up on the shores of Feudal Japan, where he is forced by Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) to share the secrets of European weaponry. If Toranaga can unlock these secrets, then he may be able to declare himself the Shōgun of Japan.

The first season of Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu.

'Baby Reindeer'

(2024)

Image via Netflix

Creator: Richard Gadd Starring: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Michael Wildman, Danny Kirrane, Nina Sosanya, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Thomas Coombes, Mark Lewis Jones, Amanda Root, Alexandria Rileyk, and Tom Goodman-Hill Awards: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Limited and Anthology section of the Emmys was absolutely dominated by Baby Reindeer, taking home 6 Emmy's including Best Limited Series. The Netflix series that took the world by storm, Baby Reindeer became a runaway success for the streaming giant, even becoming one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time. A semi-autobiographical portrayal of creator and star Richard Gadd's own life experiences, the provocative character drama follows Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd), who starts what he thinks is a completely innocent friendship with an enthusiastic older woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning). However, things take a dramatic and upsetting turn when Donny learns that Martha is a serial stalker, and she begins making Donny's life a living hell. Donny's experience with Martha is traumatic enough to the point where she is not only negatively affecting his current relationships, but he's also reminiscing on other traumatic events from his past.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

'Hacks'

(2021-)

Image via Max

Creators: Lucia Aniello, Pal W. Downs, and Jen Statsky Starring: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Christopher McDonald, and Kaitlin Olson Awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series,

The Bear might have been the favorite for the Best Comedy category (even though many have pointed out it's not necessarily a comedy), but Hacks swept in to claim the title and two other awards at the Emmys. Comedy might be the core of the narrative of Hacks, but there's something much more dramatic lurking in the series. The star of the show's spotlight is Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who is a legendary comedian in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas. As her popularity begins to fade, Vance becomes an unlikely mentor to young comedic writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Only time will tell if their partnership will flourish and thrive or if one will try to overtake the other for fame and glory.

The first three seasons of Hacks are available to stream on Max.

'The Bear'

(2022-)

Image via Zanda Rice

Creator: Christopher Storer Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Jamie Lee Curtis Awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series,Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Though it may not have won Best Comedy, The Bear won just about everything else during the Emmys. While Season 3 may not have been quite the home run as it's predecessor, the currently nominated Season 2 of The Bear really is something else. A show that manages to be both the most stressful and heartwarming you will ever watch, the story of The Bear revolves around an executive chef (Jeremy Allen White) trying to prove himself in the culinary world. The Season 2 episode titled "Fishes," which provides a flashback for many of the show's key characters, could very well be one of the most riveting episodes of television ever created.

The first three seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu.

'The Crown'

(2016-2023)

Image via Netflix

Creator: Peter Morgan Starring: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Dominic West, Charles Edwards, Jonathan Pryce, Vanessa Kirby, Marion Bailey, and Elizabeth Debicki Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The story of Queen Elizabeth II drew to a close last year with the final season of The Crown. Through various actors and seasons, the dramatic story of the Royal Family is told, showcasing how the dramatic events impact the country of the United Kingdom. The show is already one of the most celebrated shows at the Emmys, so we'll have to see if it will add more jewels to its titular crown later this year.

All six seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix.

'Fargo'

(2014-)

Image via FX

Creator: Noah Hawley Starring: Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, John Hamm, Richa Moorjani, Sam Spruell, Sienna King, Dave Foley, and Lamorne Morris Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Noah Hawley may be hard at work on his new Alien prequel series, Alien: Earth, but his massively successful anthology series Fargo has continued its widespread success. The riveting crime anthology has expanded the world of the Coen Brothers' 1996 classic of the same name in a variety of compelling and interesting ways. Each season takes place in the humble titular hamlet, all with a new time period, a new cast of characters, and a brand-new crime story that flawlessly blends dark humor with meaningful character drama. This latest season follows a seemingly average housewife named Dot (Juno Temple) who is confronted with some unexpected developments from her past life.

All five seasons of Fargo are available to stream on Hulu.

'The Morning Show'

(2019-)

Creators: Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Victoria Tate, and Shari Belafonte Awards: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Ever wonder what Succession would be like if it was about news anchors instead of billionaire heirs? That's pretty much what you get with The Morning Show, which is the last show on our list, but certainly not the least. One of Apple TV+'s biggest early successes, the show depicts the bitter rivalry between two news anchors - the up-and-coming Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and the veteran cutthroat Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston).

The first three seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+.

'True Detective: Night Country'

(2014-)

Image via HBO

Creators: Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López Starring: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Isabella LaBlanc, John Hawkes, Inuik Lee Nielsen Shapiro, Joel Montgrand, and Fiona Shaw Awards: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

HBO's crime anthology series has had its ups and downs, but True Detective: Night Country has garnered a generally positive response from the upcoming awards season. This latest season sees Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Officer Kali Reis (Liz Danvers) try to solve an incredibly bizarre mystery in their remote town of Ennis, Alaska. For reasons unknown to them, the crew of a local research team has completely disappeared, and only the two of them can find the answers as to why.

The first four seasons of True Detective, including True Detective: Night Country, are available to stream on Max.