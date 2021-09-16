STARZ has announced that the first three episodes of the professional wrestling drama Heels will be available to stream for free starting September 17. Star Stephen Amell shared the news via his Instagram account, praising the cast and crew of the newly debuted show. The first three episodes of the critically acclaimed drama series will be free to stream on the STARZ app. It will also be available starting at 8 AM PT on Facebook and YouTube.

This means that anyone who might have had an interest in the show but doesn't have STARZ can now get over three hours of content for no additional charge on a number of different streaming services and providers. The series is a critical darling, currently sitting at a rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Vinnie Mancuso had this to say in his review about Heels: "Funny, dramatic, occasionally very stupid, and equally as often incredibly moving, Heels touches every corner, and if you can keep popping up after the bumps, you'll understand how addicting those bright lights can be."

Written and created by executive producer Michael Waldron (Loki), Heels is a drama series that follows Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother Ace Spade played by Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games), two professional wrestlers in a small town in Georgia. In the ring, Ace plays the good guy or the "face," and Jack is the bad guy or "heel." While they perform their scripted matches in the ring, outside of it they must battle their family struggles and the stress of trying to get recognized on a national level.

The drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who is learning how to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the strain it puts on her family, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the brains behind their wrestling organization, DWL. Kelli Berglund is Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet, and love interest, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit and isn't shy about proving it, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a bigtime former wrestler turned pro wrestling scout. Also part of the cast is two-time Super Bowl winner James Harrison as Apocalypse, a journeyman wrestler who doesn't dilute himself with ideas of grandeur after decades being on the wrestling circuit.

Heels is still airing its first eight-episode season, with new episodes airing on STARZ on Sundays at 8:55 ET. The first three episodes of Season 1 will be available for free starting September 17 on Facebook, YouTube, and the STARZ App, as well as on Amazon, Apple, Att, Century Link, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Dtv, Google, Roku, Sling, Verizon, and Vubiquity. Watch the official trailer for Heels below:

