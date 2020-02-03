Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Rock the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

In one of the most energetic and purely entertaining halftime shows in recent memory, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira absolutely brought the house down with a nearly 15-minute Super Bowl performance. Seemingly designed specifically for fans of glitter and butts (so, everyone), the halftime show saw the pair perform the biggest hits of their respective careers before they took the stage together for the grand finale.

She may not have netted an Oscar nomination, but Lopez isn’t letting all that Hustlers training go to waste, busting out an athletic pole dancing routine in the middle of the set. Lopez’s daughter also took the stage and performed (other guests included Bad Bunny and J Balvin), while Shakira reminded folks why she’s one of the best in the biz’ with her famed (and very honest) hips and an immediately viral bit of tongue-wagging at the camera.

“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Lopez said on Instagram before the show and, indeed, the pair put on a passionately multicultural performance that celebrated their roots, including a heck of a statement performance when Lopez donned a reversible US/Peurto Rican flag jacket while performing “Born in the USA”.

Overall it was a hell of a show and you can watch the full performance below, followed by the setlist details. For more of the Super Bowl highlights, check out our guide to all the trailer debuts and the best Super Bowl commercials of the year.

Shakira:

“She Wolf”

“Empire”

“Whenever, Wherever”

“I Like It Like That” (with Bad Bunny)

“Chantaje”

“Hips Don’t Lie”

“Waka Waka”

Jennifer Lopez: