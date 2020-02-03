In one of the most energetic and purely entertaining halftime shows in recent memory, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira absolutely brought the house down with a nearly 15-minute Super Bowl performance. Seemingly designed specifically for fans of glitter and butts (so, everyone), the halftime show saw the pair perform the biggest hits of their respective careers before they took the stage together for the grand finale.
She may not have netted an Oscar nomination, but Lopez isn’t letting all that Hustlers training go to waste, busting out an athletic pole dancing routine in the middle of the set. Lopez’s daughter also took the stage and performed (other guests included Bad Bunny and J Balvin), while Shakira reminded folks why she’s one of the best in the biz’ with her famed (and very honest) hips and an immediately viral bit of tongue-wagging at the camera.
“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Lopez said on Instagram before the show and, indeed, the pair put on a passionately multicultural performance that celebrated their roots, including a heck of a statement performance when Lopez donned a reversible US/Peurto Rican flag jacket while performing “Born in the USA”.