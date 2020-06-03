‘Just Mercy’ Is a Free Rental Throughout June to Educate Viewers on Systemic Racism

Warner Bros. has wisely made Destin Daniel Cretton‘s 2019 drama Just Mercy available as a free rental throughout the month of June. Based on the book by civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, the story follows Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) as he works to free Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) from death row after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said:

“We believe in the power of story. Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, ‘Just Mercy’ will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US. “To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”

The Equal Justice Initiative has done incredible work not just defending death row inmates, but also fighting against the incarceration of children and working to chronicle the legacy of lynching across America. They’re an amazing organization, and if you’re looking for a place to donate today, I urge you to consider EJI.

As for Just Mercy, it’s a very good movie, and it managed to be educational without being pedantic or preachy. Cretton knows how to the use the framework of a legal drama to tell a bigger story about systemic racial injustice in our country, and Jordan and Foxx are both terrific. Please sit down to watch it sometime this month.