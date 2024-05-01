The Big Picture The premiere episode of Sonic the Hedgehog's spin-off series Knuckles is available for free on YouTube.

Knuckles, featuring Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, bridges the Sonic movie franchise.

Knuckles boasts a 75% Rotten Tomatoes rating, promising nostalgic action with fresh storytelling for diehard Sonic fans.

Paramount+ is speeding into the hearts of Sonic the Hedgehog fans by making the first episode of their new series Knuckles available for free on YouTube. This clever move gives fans a no-cost sneak peek, encouraging them to subscribe for more high-speed adventures. Knuckles, which debuted last week, sees Idris Elba returning to voice the titular character. The series spins off from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise and focuses on Knuckles' adaptation to life among humans after his transition from antagonist to ally in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Living with the Wachowski family, Knuckles navigates the tricky terrain of human customs and social norms, in your classic echidna-out-of-water tale.

The ensemble cast brings back familiar voices and introduces new ones, with Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, a nice move that ensures that the show remains anchored in the elements that fans love while exploring new narrative arcs for the characters ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, set to launch next summer with Keanu Reeves joining the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog. Elba told Collider prior to the launch of Knuckles that the third film was "for the fans." He said:

"I can tease nothing. No, seriously. I don't even know what's gonna happen in it. No, I'm joking. I can tell you that it's super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3’s probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it."

Is 'Knuckles' Worth Watching?

Critically, Knuckles has punched above its weight, boasting a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the scores of its cinematic predecessors, which were also well-received but didn't level up with 100 rings. The series is a nice mesh of nostalgia with fresh storytelling, maintaining the franchise's signature fast-paced action and humor, yet livening it up with more personal stakes and complex character exploration.

Two years after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles does not shy away from digging deeper into the character's lore and presenting him with new challenges that test his strength and wit. All of these factors mean it's not just a cash grab, but it's a robust addition to the Sonic saga that promises to keep fans engaged with its blend of action, humor, and heart.

If you're intrigued by Knuckles' latest adventure and his amusing attempts to fit into human society, you can check out the premiere episode for free above and watch the rest of the series now on Paramount+.

Knuckles Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior. Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure

Watch on Paramount+