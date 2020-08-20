You Can Watch the ‘Lovecraft Country’ Premiere Episode for Free Right This Very Second

After one harrowing, haunting episode, HBO’s Lovecraft Country has already established itself as one of the most must-watch new shows of the year. Which would be a bummer for anyone without HBO—no one wants to be left out of the conversation, especially when it comes to Cthulu monsters and prestige television—if the network didn’t just upload the entire premiere episode, “Sundown”, to watch for free on YouTube. Get on it!

Developed by Misha Green and based on the book by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), a veteran who travels thought Jim Crow era America with his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) in search of his missing father (Michael K. Williams). Things get…significantly more frightening from there. Both Jordan Peele (Get Out) and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) are also on board as producers. The premiere episode is legitimately hair-raising in ways both monstrous and recognizable, but if you’re not completely sold quite yet, check out our full review right here.

Check out the entire premiere episode below. Lovecraft Country airs weekly on HBO on Sunday nights. For more on the series, here’s a breakdown of that bonkers first scene as well as a look at what’s to come in the weeks ahead.

Here is the official synopsis for Lovecraft Country: