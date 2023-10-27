The Big Picture The highly anticipated film Napoleon will have six minutes of footage shown on IMAX screens at select Regal theaters this weekend.

The focus on IMAX makes sense due to its recent surge in popularity and success of similar R-rated historical biopics.

After its theatrical release, Napoleon will become available on Apple TV+ with an extended director's cut, rumored to be over four hours long.

With the release of director Ridley Scott’s latest film, Napoleon, only a few weeks away, anticipation continues to elevate to an all-time high. Now fans can get an extended sneak peek at the upcoming historical epic as the film’s official Twitter page has revealed that special IMAX screens exclusively at select Regal theaters will show six minutes of footage from the movie this weekend.

Details on the footage that is to be shown remain under wraps, but it will likely utilize the format to show off a closer look at one of the film’s epic battle scenes. The focus on IMAX does make sense, as it has surged in popularity recently, showcased earlier this year with the unprecedented success of Oppenheimer, another R-rated historical biopic. And if the success of that film has proven, audiences still have an appetite for adult-oriented blockbusters on the big screen, and there's no better way to experience that than on IMAX.

The film was initially slated to be released as an Apple TV+ exclusive before switching to a worldwide theatrical push alongside Killers of the Flower Moon. The film’s push to theaters makes sense as the life of Napoleon is certainly one worthy of the big screen, and with six minutes of footage shown in such a prestige format, audiences can get a taste of what to expect on an epic scale this weekend only at Regal Cinemas.

'Napoleon' Will Debut on Apple TV+ Following its Theatrical Run

Starring Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix as the historical Emperor of the French, Napoleon centers on his rise to power in post-revolutionary France while also serving as a deeper insight into his relationship with his wife, Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. Following its theatrical window, the film will make its way to Apple TV+ with an extended director’s cut. Additional details remain in secrecy, but the cut will reportedly be over four hours long and will feature more scenes of Joséphine’s early life. Should Kingdom of Heaven prove anything, Scott certainly knows how to beef up a large story when given free rein, and with a rich tale like Napoleon Bonaparte’s, audiences are likely in for an epic four-hour journey. There is no word yet on when to expect the film to arrive digitally, but until then, fans can get a smaller glimpse into the Emperor’s life when Napoleon conquers the big screen next month.

Napoleon marches into cinemas worldwide on November 22. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.