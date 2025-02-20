There's a concerning resurgence of nationalism and global political fractures that make Herman Shumlin’s 1943 World War II drama Watch on the Rhine feel less like a relic and more like a reflection. The film centers on the ideological differences of its time amid the rise of dictators like Adolf Hitler, who fueled the world's most devastating war in history in terms of casualties. Championed by Warner Bros., which had already taken a stand on the war through its anti-fascist films like Black Legion in 1937 and the explosive Confessions of a Nazi Spy two years later, Watch on the Rhine is an indictment of complacency in the face of atrocity.

Its plot follows German anti-fascist Kurt Müller (Paul Lukas) as he seeks refuge in his American in-laws’ mansion with his wife Sara (Bette Davis) and their three children. While there, Kurt is forced to confront a visiting Nazi collaborator, Teck (George Coulouris), who threatens to expose his underground resistance work. Shumlin transforms Dashiell Hammett's dialogue-led script into a tension-packed drama combining politics, romance, and family dynamics. Shot mostly in the mansion, Shumlin proves big battle scenes are secondary to telling a powerful story. All he needed for Watch on the Rhine was a confined space, a dangerous situation, and great acting to win Paul Lukas his Best Actor Oscar and secure nominations for Best Picture and Screenplay.

'Watch on the Rhine' Works Because of its Masterful Direction and Performances That Crackle

A stage adaptation of Lillian Hellman's 1941 play, Watch on the Rhine is successful because it leaned into its theatrical roots. The film was Shumlin's feature directorial debut after a career as a stage virtuoso who had overseen the story's stage play. With Shumlin for the adaptation are five of the stage play's cast members, including Lukas, who reprised his role. Sometimes described as melodramatic, that is perhaps why the film works; it is as if watching the stage come to life on screen. Shumlin's camera thrives on close-ups and charged silences that transform parlors into psychological battlegrounds. He snaps Kurt's quiet torment and idealism, which has been frayed by years of underground resistance. Though Kurt's children see him as a hero, he doesn't consider himself one; their belief, however, drives him to become the better person he has taught them to be.

Lukas delivers a spirited performance as Kurt — a coiled spring who balances paternal warmth with the steely resolve of someone who’s sacrificed normalcy for a cause. Kurt has instilled in his family an alternative idea of what greatness is beyond titles and material things, a lesson he imparts on his in-laws and on Americans — who were at the time indifferent to the raging war — in general. Lukas' performance, with its all-quiet gravitas and restraint, not only blew away members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but also delivered a powerful message that the world needed to turn its attention to Hitler's dangerous ambition. Bette Davis, though underused, delivers a nuanced Sara as a woman torn between love and dread. Reminiscent of later stage-to-screen classics like Henry Fonda's favorite 12 Angry Men, Shumlin’s commitment to performance and moral urgency secures the film’s power, even though its propagandistic zeal, emblematic of its wartime context, is evident. Inexperienced in film, Shumlin's strength lies in his collaborative approach. He let cinematographer Hal Mohr handle technical elements such as camera blocking, and he also accepted producer Hal Wallis' additions, including scenes set outside the mansion, such as Washington’s ballrooms and train stations.

'Watch on the Rhine's Themes Outlive Its Propaganda Era