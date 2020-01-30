Watch the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Premiere Marathon for Free Right Now on Pluto TV

CBS All Access started 2020 off right with the new flagship series Star Trek: Picard; read our own Haleigh Foutch‘s review here. But that’s not the only place you can check it out. Today, Pluto TV–a ViacomCBS subsidiary–will be airing a marathon of the streaming series’ premiere, so you can watch 24 hours of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). But just in case you miss that marathon today, Pluto TV will also be airing the premiere episode nightly through February 5th as a lead-off title for a programming block starting at 8pm.

The timing of this news is interesting, especially since I just wrote about how the newly re-merged company ViacomCBS could be quite the contender to other streaming services if they unite their vast content pool under one banner. But this is another example of how, yeah, they’re not doing that. Pluto TV is the megacorp’s free streaming service and it’s now, briefly, a home to (paid subscription service) CBS All Access’s major new release title / premiere episode, Star Trek: Picard. This is actually a pretty savvy move because audiences can check out Star Trek: Picard to hopefully get hooked on the CBS All Access while sampling out what else the free service of Pluto TV has to offer.

Details follow below:

Tune into Pluto TV’s Sci Fi channel (Ch. 60) today, Thursday, January 30th to watch the debut episode of Star Trek: Picard, an original series streaming exclusively on CBS All Access. Following the non-stop marathon, for one week only, Pluto TV will air the groundbreaking new series as part of a primetime block on Pluto TV Sci Fi, all for free. Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Star Trek: Picard’s Schedule on Pluto TV’s Sci Fi channel (Ch. 60) is as follows:

1/30 – Star Trek Picard, 24-hour Marathon of debut episode

1/31 – 8 PM – Star Trek Picard, Invasion of the Body Snatchers

2/1 – 8 PM – Star Trek Picard, The Giver

2/2 – 8 PM – Star Trek Picard, The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus

2/3 – 8 PM – Star Trek Picard, The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

2/4 – 8 PM – Star Trek Picard, The Librarian: King Solomon’s Mines

2/5 – 8 PM – Star Trek Picard, The Librarian III

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the US, is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices. For more information (or just to watch and enjoy), go to http://www.pluto.tv/live-tv/.