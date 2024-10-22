With Terrifier 3 making a (bloody) splash at the box office, it's only natural that fans would want to check out projects that hail from the same team. Fortunately, a horror title from one of the movie's producers has just hit VOD, and it features one of the most legendary performers of cinema. Stream tells the story of a family that decides to spend some quality time at an inn and quickly discovers they have entered the location of a deadly game.

Stream features a surprise role by Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), and marks the actor's return to feature film after a 14-year absence – and his first horror movie in over 20 years. In an official statement, Stream's director Michael Leavy celebrated having Curry in his film and teased what's down the line for the possible new franchise:

“Curry has always been a huge influence on me with his work and a BIG reason why I got into filmmaking! Tim is someone I have always wanted to work with and I finally got that opportunity on my passion project 'Stream.' It has been such a surreal experience. Dreams really do come true and it was my honor to bring him back into horror and back into feature films for all to enjoy his charm. The world has missed him and he knocked it out of the park! Truly inspiring and we have some great plans if get lucky enough to get a sequel.”

Damien Leone's Prints Are All Over 'Stream'

Image via Fuzz On The Lens

Fans of Terrifier 3 will be glad to see that franchise director and writer Damien Leone is also directly involved in Stream – he worked on special effects for the movie. Leavy also celebrated Terrifier 3's historical run at the box office and suggested that Stream makes the perfect companion piece for when you are in the mood for some gory titles. He wrote that the release of Stream on VOD streaming platforms provides horror movie lovers the chance of exploring "that gore love right away, and get more from our team and Damien Leone in having the chance to see Stream from the comfort of their own home, before going back to see Terrifier 3 again in theaters, of course.”

The cast of Stream also features Jeffery Combs (Watchmen: Chapter I), Charles Edwin Powell (Silent Night in Algona), Danielle Harris (Project Dorothy), Tim Reid (Stranger Next Door), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier franchise), Dee Wallace (Last Night on Earth), Bill Moseley (Scared to Death), and Tony Todd (Realm of Shadows).

Stream is already available to stream on VOD platforms. You can check out the theatrical trailer below: