Imagine being the cast of Ted Lasso and going to the FA Cup Final game to watch Leicester City beat Chelsea, and then having a reporter not recognize you. Well, that’s exactly what happened. The Apple TV+ show has taken the world by storm with its premiere season and it has made the cast pretty recognizable. The problem? One poor reporter did not realize who they were and were talking to them as “fans” after the game.

But now we have a wonderfully fun interview where Toheeb Jimoh leads the conversation and hypes up Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas (Fernandez's character in the show) to this reporter who was just asking them about the football match and their excitement.

Ted Lasso is the story of a coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is recruited to a football team in England by the club's owner (Hannah Waddingham) because she hopes that the team will lose and get sold. But Lasso does what he does best and inspires the team to be the best they can be. And premiering last year, in the middle of the struggles we all were facing, it was the perfect show to move us all into “believing” in ourselves.

Seeing the cast embracing the fact that this man did not know them and teasing him a bit by calling Fernandez by his character name, including singing his song from the show is both hilarious and sweet. Clearly, they love the show and the characters they get to play and if it means watching them sing “Dani Rojas” outside of Wembley, well so be it.

The second season of Ted Lasso is set to release on Apple TV+ this summer and it couldn’t come fast enough. There is something so wholesome about this team of footballers that is exactly what we need in the world and getting to see them band together with their coach who, frankly, knows nothing about the sport is somehow uplifting and beautiful. Maybe this little clip will make its way into future seasons of the show. If not, at least we have the boys singing “Dani Rojas” randomly. I do feel bad for this poor reporter who had absolutely no idea that he was talking to the boys from AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23. Watch the hilarious and heartwarming video below.

