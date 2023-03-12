Watcher Entertainment, the company created by ex-Buzzfeed personalities Ryan Bergara, Shane Madej, and Steven Lim, is at the forefront of revolutionizing online content creation. In 2022, a Nielsen report of streaming data revealed something astounding: YouTube was the most viewed video streaming service of the year. This meant that compared to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or any other site, more people were gathering around their televisions to watch YouTube videos than a new Netflix series.

As this new development takes shape, Watcher Entertainment serves as a proof of concept for a new kind of content creation. Filming and sharing video that can generate revenue has never been more accessible, and Watcher may be an example for this democratized era of entertainment production. The company avoids typical YouTube fare in its programming, instead dedicating its efforts to producing a roster of television-quality shows.

Watcher Entertainment is an intriguing case study that exemplifies the accessibility of high-quality content production. The business model only works through the creative leadership of its founders, and there is no doubt the already impressive roster of shows will continue to grow in the future. If you haven't had a chance to check out the channel, here is your guide for where to start.

Puppet History

If you've followed the career of Shane Madej, Puppet History seems to serve as its inevitable culmination. A zany romp through historical events with questions that allow you to play along with the contestants, you're sure to both laugh and learn from The Professor, the titular host of the fun-filled series. The obvious dedication and love Shane feels for the show shines through its incredible production design, puppetry, research, and musical numbers, and you'd be hard-pressed to not flex your knowledge of the dancing plague or history's rudest Samurai. Additionally, the series refreshingly avoids a Euro-centric account of history, regularly delving into events from around the globe. As one of the flagship shows for the company, Puppet History is an incredibly unique idea with exceptional execution that is absolutely worth a watch.

Weird (and/or) Wonderful World

Though this show was seemingly placed on an indefinite hiatus, the episodes that have been produced are each intriguing dives into the world around us. The series' greatest strength is how its ethos encourages viewers to open their perspectives, broadening their horizons to try new things and find joy in everyday life. People are often conditioned by society to stick to their comfort zone, but Shane and Ryan act as proof that it's never too late to try something new.

Dish Granted

Seasoned foodie Steven Lim leads the charge with this show, challenging himself to make the most extravagant dishes possible for his friends with no spending limit and only 24 hours. It's a wholesome premise for a more personal take on a cooking competition, and the series is a heartwarming reminder of the collaboration required for culinary success as well as the simple joy of sharing food with others.

Top 5 Beatdown

If you've spent enough time on YouTube, you're bound to find your way through a few countdown videos over the years. This show combines that engaging formula with a healthy dose of lunacy; Top 5 Beatdown is at its best when its topics and rankings are absolutely unhinged. The topics may seem frivolous, but the conviction behind each ranking is steeped in dedication. The episodes are hilarious, the guest experts keep the formula fresh, and the whole show culminates to make for a thoroughly lively experience.

Too Many Spirits

If you're looking for one of Watcher's shows to share with a group of friends, Too Many Spirits should be your go-to. Yet another unique and winning premise, this series follows ghost enthusiasts Shane and Ryan as they rate fan-submitted ghost stories while sipping on cocktails provided by amateur bartender Steven Lim. More booze is consumed during every episode chronicling the night, resulting in an inevitable dive into drunken hilarity. Be sure to drink responsibly if you follow along, but it's a thoroughly entertaining time if you're in the mood to sit around a fire and share a glass with your buddies.

Ghost Files

The Ghoul Boys are back, and they're better than ever. Before Watcher, Shane and Ryan rose to popularity on YouTube through their captivating series Buzzfeed Unsolved: a true crime and ghost-hunting anthology series that quickly garnered millions of viewers. Now with Watcher providing the duo more creative freedom, they have expanded upon some ideas from Unsolved to hone their formula for supernatural investigation. The result is possibly one of the most enjoyable ghost-hunting shows ever made, securing Ghost Files a place as a crown jewel of Watcher Entertainment's content library.