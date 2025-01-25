Although she’s been heavily involved in the industry for numerous years, last year saw Maika Monroe get the attention that she deserves thanks to her aloof and chilling role in Oz Perkins’ Longlegs. Playing a detective tasked with tracking down Nicolas Cage’s titular serial killer, Monroe’s character was forced to tango with the demons of her past to get to the truth. And, while she’s been in other classic yet underseen genre features like It Follows, there’s yet another film with similar vibes that you might be missing out on. The title in question is Chloe Okuno’s Watcher, a 2022 psychological thriller that also marked the helmer’s feature-length directorial debut. And, if you haven’t seen it yet, Hulu is the movie’s current home, but you’ll need to hurry as Watcher will take its haunting glance elsewhere on February 25.

Moving from their home in America to Bucharest, Romania, Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Karl Glusman) are excited for a fresh start in a new country. While Francis is fluent in the language, Julia is on the beginner side of learning — something that immediately isolates her from the community. Further separating her from the people outside her home is the fact that, while Francis is busy working, Julia doesn’t have a job to occupy her time quite yet. So, she does what the rest of us would do in such a situation and posts up by the window, passing the time by people watching. Soon, she realizes there’s a man in the building across the street who’s doing exactly the same thing. Her paranoia quickly spikes after the authorities reveal that there’s a psychopathic serial killer on the loose, decapitating women all over the city. Could this stranger across the way be the madman, or is Julia just letting her imagination run wild? Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises) also stars.

Watcher was largely sighted under the radar upon its arrival, earning $3.2 million at the box office and not coming close to covering its $5 million production budget. Still, the movie is towards the top of Monroe’s career rankings on Rotten Tomatoes, nabbing an 88% critics’ approval rating, coming in just behind 2014’s The Guest and 92% and last year’s Longlegs at 86%.

Maika Monroe and Chloe Okuno Meet Again

Following the success of Watcher, Monroe and Okuno are set to team back up on the latter’s latest project, Brides. Backed by Neon, the movie, which is set to begin rolling in March, will follow a woman named Sally (Monroe) who travels with her husband to an Italian villa for a bit of a break from their life. Upon arrival, they meet the eccentric owner who harbours a dark secret and plans to make Sally one of his undead, bloodsucking brides.

Head over to Hulu now to stream Watcher before it’s too late.